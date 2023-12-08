First look at The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal's next film from Marvel directors

A first look at The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal's new movie Freaky Tales has been released.

Ahead of its premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival, the Sundance Institute has shared the first still of Pascal’s character in the upcoming drama Freaky Tales. The image shows an angry-looking Pascal sitting by a window of sorts, holding a burning piece of paper. See the first look below.

(Image credit: Sundance Institute)

The new project comes from Captain Marvel's Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and follows four interconnected tales set in the late '80s. The synopsis posted to Sundance’s website reads: "In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: Teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score. Basically another day in the Bay."

As well as The Mandalorian's Pascal, Freaky Tales also stars Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn, Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne, Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis, singer Normani Kordei Hamilton, and Euphoria’s Angus Cloud, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Pascal’s upcoming projects also include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel as well as a second season of HBO’s popular post-apocalyptic show The Last of Us.

Freaky Tales is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. A general release date for the film is yet to be announced. The Last of Us season 1 is available to stream on Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK. For more, check all of the upcoming movies heading your way in 2023 and beyond.