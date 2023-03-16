Pedro Pascal shares hilarious BTS video from The Last of Us finale

Pedro Pascal took to Instagram to post a light-hearted montage of behind-the-scene images and video from the otherwise gut-wrenching The Last of Us finale.

The video sees Pascal flub his lines and burst out laughing during a pivotal emotional scene between Joel and Ellie.

"Beldro on the hill," Pascal captioned the post. "To The Last of Us cast, creators, and crew. I would stay alive for any of you. Apocalypse level gratitude."

The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers, making it HBO's second-largest premiere next to House of the Dragon. The finale drew a whopping 8.2 million viewers, another record for HBO Max. The show has also been widely praised by critics, and sits at a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pascal's Instagram post also includes photos of him and Bella Ramsey humorously posing and a sweet moment between him and showrunner Craig Mazin.

The show will return for a The Last of Us season 2, though it's likely that Pascal will have a reduced role due to The Last of Us Part 2 focusing mostly on Ellie and her life and identity outside of Joel and her immunity. It's possible that Joel will still be in much of the season, if not in flashbacks or similar moments, as showrunners Mazin and Neil Druckmann have stated that it will take more than one season to tell the story of Part 2 in its entirety.

The Last of Us season 1 can be streamed in its entirety on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 9 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.