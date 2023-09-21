Payday 3 gets a throwback HUD thanks to a mod

Payday 3 players aren't loving its UI, so they're already modding it.

The new Payday game isn't even fully out yet, but players are already dissecting what they do and don't love about the new game. On the latter side, one aspect that's drawn the ire of Payday veterans is Payday 3's new UI, which many players, like the one below, deem to be a "downgrade" on Payday 2's UI.

The Reddit post below offers more examples of why Payday 3's UI is a problem. Aside from offering up "generic" inputs on-screen, players feel like when you're looking at an item you want to pick up, the new game doesn't tell you how much it's worth, which is a bit of a problem in a game all about grabbing as many items with as big a value as possible.

Thankfully, one Payday 3 player is hard at work on a new UI. The 'Classic Assault Indicator Mod,' which you can download for yourself on ModWorkshop, has the classic 'Police Assault in Progress' banner warning near the top right corner of the screen, which looks suitably imposing for anyone getting rushed by a SWAT team.

The entire thing looks a lot livelier as a result, and more stylized after the likes of Payday 2, which is what the modder is aiming for. "Brings over the Payday 2 assault indicator to Payday 3, whenever an assault starts this will take the place of the PD3 assault indicator," the mod's description reads.

So far at least, the mod functions with every current Payday 3 map, so if you're on PC and feeling a little nostalgic for the older UI system, you might want to get in on this.

