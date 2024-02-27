Palworld's latest patch obliterates the survival game's best gold-farming method, sending min-maxers straight back to the drawing board

A major new Palworld patch has just been released that does away with the game's most effective gold-farming method.

Palworld patch v0.1.5.0 has just been rolled out on Steam, stamping out a broad range of bugs and bringing balance changes to Pocketpair's phenomenally popular survival game. It's all in an effort to make Palworld perform better and be more enjoyable for players, but there's one adjustment that fans wish the developer hadn't made.

According to the patch notes posted on Twitter, the update "Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails." Previously, one of these small metal spikes fetched the handsome sum of 160 gold. Offer them to a vendor now, though, and you'll get a rather measly 20 gold.

[Patch Notice] ・Steam patch v0.1.5.0 ・Xbox patch v0.1.5.0 Steam version v0.1.5.0 has been released. (Xbox version v0.1.5.0 will released as soon as it is ready) Patch Notes:=== ▼Major Fixes・Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen・Resolved… pic.twitter.com/ZYoytWqBv5February 27, 2024 See more

Since Palworld's arrival in Early Access last month, players have been amassing fortunes by crafting and selling nails, so many are sad to see the end of this get-rich-quick scheme."Welp. Goodbye nails. You were our only hope," one player writes on the Palworld subreddit. Another remarks that it "was fun while it lasted."

Fortunately, it's not the nail in the coffin for easy money-making endeavors. As other players point out, there are plenty of other ways to line your purse in Palworld, including setting up berry farms, selling pizza and salad, or, ahem, "burning the Black Market guy to death over and over."

In a separate tweet, posted shortly after, the developer apologizes for a change it's mistakingly made in the recent update, and before you get too excited, no, it has nothing to do with the price of nails.

"As a result of various bugs that we fixed in the most recent patch, a bug that allowed players to capture the tower boss was unintentionally fixed," the developer explains. "We apologize for inadvertently fixing a bug."

As a result of various bugs that we fixed in the most recent patch, a bug that allowed players to capture the tower boss was unintentionally fixed.We apologize for inadvertently fixing a bug.February 27, 2024 See more

For those unaware, tower bosses are human enemies that could be captured using Pal Spheres and used in battles or put to work at your base just like Pals. Pocketpair didn't say whether or not it intends to reintroduce this odd mechanic, but for now at least, enslaving bosses is off the cards.

Patch v0.1.5.0 will be released on Xbox "as soon as it is ready," so if you're a console player with a stockpile of nails, now's the time to sell.

Palworld dev says it's alright to stop playing: "If you're no longer playing Palworld, we still love you, and we hope you'll come back for round 2."