Pair up in Apex Legends' Duos mode that's coming on November 5

Respawn has announced that Apex Legends' Duos mode is coming to its popular battle royale shooter for a limited time next week on November 5. Duos was officially revealed with a short trailer on Apex Legends official Twitter account, showing dynamic duo Mirage and Crypto joining forces to take on the firefight.

Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes ✌.Dive in to Duos 11/5. pic.twitter.com/uJkk7txcNEOctober 30, 2019

The special mode has been requested by players for quite a while, but it will once again only run for a set amount of time - presumably so Respawn can test the waters and see how players respond to the pair set up. While Respawn revealed a start date for the playlist next week, they haven't yet stated when the end date for the mode will be. Back in August, a limited-time Solo mode came to Apex Legends Season 2 and ran for just two weeks before being removed. If that event is anything to go by, Duos may run for a similar length of time.

The current Apex Legends set up sees you forming squads of three, with a focus on combining abilities in a trio, but for many the odd number can sometimes be a bit awkward when it comes to forming teams. The Solo mode proved to be quite successful amongst the community, with many still calling to see it return.

The Duos mode is set to be added after the current limited-time Apex Legends Halloween event Fight for Fright comes to a close on November 5. Fight or Fright, which you can still get stuck into right now, introduced a new mode for players during the spooky season known as Shadowfall, which is essentially an altered version of King's Canyon set at nighttime. 35 solo Champions have to face off in a battle to the death, and if you fall in battle, you'll come back as the undead and form a Shadow Squad to take down the living.