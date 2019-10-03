Blizzard says Nintendo can choose "whatever character you want" for Overwatch Smash Bros DLC

As the Overwatch Switch release date of October 15 draws ever closer, game director Jeff Kaplan has offered up his thoughts on whether Super Smash Bros Ultimate could receive new fighters from the world of Blizzard's multiplayer hero shooter.

"To the Smash Bros team, [you can have] whatever character you want", Kaplan revealed in a recent interview with IGN. "We love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from."

That said, the famed game designer did reveal his personal pick should Nintendo ever consider which Overwatch hero to invite to the Smash Bros roster, and you can probably guess who it is...

Read more (Image credit: Blizzard) Overwatch World of Warcraft skins are included with BlizzCon 2019 tickets

"Tracer's our girl, Tracer's our mascot. She'd be my first choice", Kaplan admits. "There's a lot of great runners up. I think a lot of people can immediately see Doomfist gameplay applying to Smash, but if it were up to me, I'd like to see Tracer."

Tracer is indeed the hero on the front of the Overwatch box, and the one the Blizzard has devoted a lot of time to perfecting, so it would make sense that this "mascot" would make the transition to Nintendo's popular brawler.

Whether that dream becomes a reality is another matter entirely, but the Smash Bros. Ultimate team has promised that several more DLC heroes are on the way after Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard enters the ring later next month. Watch this space, Overwatch fans...

For more, check out all the best Switch exclusives to play right now, or watch our latest Dialogue Options episode below.