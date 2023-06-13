Overwatch 2's PvE is paywalled, and players aren't happy about it

Overwatch 2's PvE content is stuck behind a paywall, and players aren't happy about it.

Last month Blizzard revealed that Overwatch 2 wasn't getting Hero Mode, the expansive PvE element that was meant to set the shooter apart from the original Overwatch. Instead, it's getting story-based PvE missions; the first of these will be included in the upcoming Overwatch 2: Invasion update, but it turns out you'll have to pay to play them.

According to Blizzard's website, Overwatch 2: Invasion will cost $15. This grants you "permanent access" to three story missions which take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. You'll also get 1,000 Overwatch Coins, a new Sojourn Legendary skin, and Sojourn as a playable hero for new players.

Or you can opt for an even more costly version, the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle, which includes all of the aforementioned content as well as the Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips, an extra 1,000 Overwatch Coins, and two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko.

Unsurprisingly the decision to put PvE content that's already a scaled-back version of what was initially promised behind a paywall hasn't gone down well.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Do they have any ounce of shame at all? Like this is actually ridiculous. Imagine paying for content that was promised with the whole premise of Overwatch '2'." Another commented, "They cancelled PvE and decided to sell us the parts they finished." A third replied, "I'm glad I didn't even bother giving this game the time of day."

With PvE gutted, we're left to wonder why did we need Overwatch 2 in the first place?