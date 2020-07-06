Orlando and Tinto's Commanders in Crisis at Image teams up the last survivors of multiple worlds

Writer Steve Orlando and artist Davide Tinto will create an all-new team of creator-owned superheroes in their upcoming Image Comics ongoing series Commanders in Crisis, which brings together the last survivors of multiple worlds as "unexpected heroes".

Orlando previously teased the series alongside several other yet-to-be-announced projects, showing concept art of the characters by Tinto, seen here.

(Image credit: Steve Orlando)

"The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds...taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on," reads the official description of Commanders in Crisis.

"A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, Commanders in Crisis follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide! This intense, weird action thriller will remind readers of the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment—all while putting fists to faces along the way!"

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Orlando is fresh off a DC exclusive contract under which he wrote many of the company's biggest superheroes, including Justice League of America, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, and Supergirl – however, the writer promises Commanders in Crisis will kick things up a notch from his previous superhero stories.

"Commanders in Crisis is all the energy and creativity I've served for the past five years, now completely unchained!" says Orlando. "No rules, no restraints, the type of strange and passionate ideas that brought me into the medium in the first place. Comics should be bold, comics should be big, and comics should be badass. This is my first freelance launch since 2015, and we're taking a nuclear shot across the bow. No vanilla vengeance here! This is a fight for comics as they need to be."

Tinto adds: "I am really happy about being onboard for Commanders In Crisis. Steve is a great guy and a fantastic writer and publishing with Image Comics, which put out Invincible, my favorite superhero comic, is a dream come true. I am very thankful for the opportunity."

Commanders in Crisis is produced by Italian media company Arancia Studios for Image. #1 is due out October 14.