Ori and the Will of the Wisps renders at 6k resolution on Xbox Series X

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will render at 6k resolution on Xbox Series X , according to the game's director.

Thomas Mahler , game director at Moon Studios for Ori and the Will of the Wisps , discussed the game on a ResetEra thread in response to a post about what is the most impressive next-gen footage has been shown so far.

Mahler replied and detailed how the Will of the Wisps on Xbox Series X has a mode where the game internally renders at a 6k resolution and supersamples it down to 4k. In the post he said, “I don’t think there’s going to be anything comparable in terms of image quality for some time. Get your LG OLED’s ready!”

Someone responded to Mahler’s post, saying that The Touryst, developed by Shin’en Multimedia, will also render at 6k resolution on the Series X. The Moon Studios developer responded to this, also saying that the image quality you get this way is “obscene”, with HDR and filters on top.

Xbox Series X is said to have variable rate shading , a way in which developers will be able to have greater control over the rendering of individual pixels that make up an image. It’s a tool that will enable the next-gen games to take the visual leap, in a way that uses the console’s components in a more efficient way.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platform-adventure game, and sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest , that was released in March earlier this year for Xbox and PC. It was announced in July during the Xbox Showcase that the game will be optimized for Xbox Series X and will run at 4k and 120fps.

Xbox Series X is just a week away from launching worldwide on November 10.

