Ori and the Will of the Wisps devs are donating a portion of sales to a rainforest charity

Impulse buying usually comes with a bit of guilt, but not when a portion of the sale goes to a charity benefiting rainforest preservation efforts. Ori and the Will of the Wisps just got a physical Switch release today, and in celebration, publisher iam8bit is giving a chunk of sales to a charity fighting for rainforest preservation.

If you've been thinking of trying out Ori and the Will of the Wisps, now's the perfect time to pull the trigger. From now until December 13, if you buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Switch, 5% of the sale goes to the Rainforest Trust charity. It doesn't matter if you get the new physical edition or download it digitally through the eShop, any purchase of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Switch qualifies, even if it's through Amazon, Game UK, Best Buy, or GameStop. Better yet, iam8bit is committing to a base donation of $25,000 regardless of how many copies are sold.

"iam8bit's very first game as a publisher is Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch," said iam8bit co-owners Jon M. Gibson and Amanda White. "As a publisher, we considered how best to spend the game's marketing budget, and decided to shake things up to try and make a positive difference with that money."

"As we've worked with Moon Studios to publish the Ori series on Nintendo Switch, we've been struck by their dedication to expressing nature as a living, breathing entity worthy of protection. Following their lead, we wanted to do our part to preserve nature, and are excited to work with the wonderful and dedicated people at Rainforest Trust to do just that."

The physical editions of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps come with six collectible art cards and a digital soundtrack for $40. Or, if you're a really big fan, you can go with the Collector's Editions for Switch, Xbox One, or PC - just remember only the Switch version qualifies for the charity donation. The Collector's Edition includes a beautiful "stained glass style art piece," 'The Flora & Fauna of Ori' field guide, a sketchbook, collectible card set, a glow-in-the-dark pin, the digital soundtracks, and a "transforming" display box with a glow-in-the-dark finish.

In case it missed you at launch, do check out our glowing Ori and the Will of the Wisps review to get the run-down.