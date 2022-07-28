Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer gets fiery first teaser trailer

The fiery first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has arrived. The footage sees literal blasts of fire interwoven with black and white clips of Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer.

There's not a whole lot to gather from the new teaser, but – in a very Nolan move – it's only available to watch on a live loop on Twitter and YouTube. Perhaps there are some time shenanigans at play in the movie? We'll have to wait almost a year to find out as the film reaches cinemas July 21, 2023. Watch the teaser loop below.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb who struggled to reckon with the destructive powers of his own creation. The cast is absolutely stacked, with Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman, Gustaf Skarsgård, Matt Damon, Jason Clarke, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, James D'Arcy, Josh Peck, Dane DeHaan, Tony Goldwyn, David Dastmalchian, Matthias Schweighöfer, Benny Safdie, Alex Wolff, and Alden Ehrenreich all starring. Phew.

Oppenheimer is Nolan's first project since 2020's Tenet, which was released amid the Covid pandemic. Universal has described Oppenheimer as an epic thriller that "thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." It also marks Nolan's first release outside of Warner Bros., the filmmaker having been reportedly disappointed by the studio's push towards releasing movies on streaming service HBO Max.

Oppenheimer reaches cinemas on July 21, 2023, the same day as the Barbie movie. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates to see what's in store for the rest of the year.