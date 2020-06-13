Ooblets has a brand new trippy trailer and you have to see it

Ooblets - the game that looks like a mash-up of Pokemon and Stardew Valley but with an extra side order of cute - just got a brand new trailer courtesy of the PC Gaming Show.

The trailer is a trippy tribute to the cute little creatures that give the game its name, and more dancing mushrooms than you can shake a shiitake at. Jiving around with funghi doesn't just make for a cute video, it's core to the gameplay. Your character will collect and care for various adorable sentient beings, and then call upon their powers in dance battles.

The dancing just started out as a cute way of making the characters feel more lively, but quickly solved an issue for the development team Glumberland.

"We were also feeling generally weird about traditional fighting with respect to the cute creatures you grow and befriend, so we figured we could kill two birds with one stone by switching battles over to dancing," Ooblets' designer and writer Ben Wasser told us back in January.

"Now it's a core aspect of the game and you're not leading your adorable pals into dog fights."

The game has been on a lot of most-wanted lists since it first debuted back in 2017, and will be released on PC (via the Epic Store) and Xbox One this summer.

