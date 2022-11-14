One of the most successful mobile games ever is getting a RPG console spin-off

By Hirun Cryer
published

Honor of Kings World brings the card battler to consoles through a new lens

Honor of Kings World
One of the most popular games ever made is receiving a RPG console spin-off.

If you somehow weren't already aware, TiMi Studios Group and Tencent's Honor of Kings is one of the most successful mobile games of all time, having originally launched in China back in 2015. Now though, TiMi is turning the mobile arena battler into a fully-fledged RPG, called Honor of Kings World.

The latest trailer for Honor of Kings World, seen just above, asserts beautiful vistas with smooth real-time combat. The player character deftly glides through the air with dashes, high above an enthralling landscape with trees and mountains, before plummeting to the ground and laying into monsters with heavy attacks.

Right now, Honor of Kings World doesn't have a firm release date - or even a release window, for that matter. However, given the presence of an English Twitter account promoting the game on behalf of developer TiMi, it's a fair bet to say it'll launch for players in the Western hemisphere, unlike the original Honor of Kings.

Speaking of, if you want to know how big Honor of Kings really is, look no further than this statistic: in late 2020, the mobile game had over 100 million active daily users (opens in new tab). Honor of Kings is so popular in China, in fact, that publisher Tencent has literally had to limit play time (opens in new tab) in years past due to criticism from the widespread Chinese population. More money really does mean more problems.

