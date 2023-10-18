One of Superman's longest-serving allies is running for mayor

Yesterday saw the publication of Superman #7 which, in legacy numbering, is actually the landmark #850. The oversized issue packs a lot in, from the developing mystery around new villain the Chained, to Lex Luthor seemingly being sincere in his desire to help Superman, and then a climactic appearance from Braniac, who we already know is about to become a major problem for Kal-El.

But before all of that, one of the longest-running characters in the Superman canon has had an epiphany. Yes, the Daily Planet's Perry White has decided that he needs to do more for the people of Metropolis and has decided to run for mayor.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The new issue opens in flashback with White on the roof of the Daily Planet, sparking up a cigar when he witnesses Superman in action for the first time. This is a life-changing moment for White, as he explains, saying:

"Seeing Superman fly showed me that what I once thought was impossible was possible. He changed my whole world that day... and it's time I helped return the favor."

(Image credit: DC Comics)

White's decision to run for mayor has been brought on, in part, by his recent health scares. He suffered a minor stroke in Action Comics #1050, following Lex Luthor's scheme to erase humanity's knowledge that Superman and Clark Kent were one and the same.

That plan worked for the most part, though Lois Lane, Superman's parents and his pals in the Justice League and Titans still know the truth. Luthor, meanwhile, has been imprisoned on Stryker's Island but continues to be a catalyst for events - not least the chaos caused by the Chained.

As we said at the top, it's a busy issue and White running for mayor is only really addressed at the start. Still, it's going to be interesting to see where this plot thread takes the venerable editor in future issues.

Superman #7 is out now from DC Comics.

Luthor? Braniac? Bizarro? Find out which baddies top our list of the best Superman villains of all time.