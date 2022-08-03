One Final Fantasy 14 player is being mercilessly trolled by a would-be property baron

A Final Fantasy 14 player is trolling their housing neighbor after they denied them the possibility of buying up every housing plot in an area.

Yesterday on August 2, the post just below was published to the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit, letting readers know the plight of one player. Apparently, the homeowner in question is being trolled by someone who purchased every housing plot in the surrounding area because they denied them the opportunity to own the entire lot completely.

As such, the homeowner's sole plot is now surrounded by ugly gardens, and in some cases even empty lots, as the other player refuses to build any houses there. This opposing player has apparently won every other housing plot in the area via alt accounts, stealing away the chance for anyone else to have one.

In all, there's not really much the player can do to counteract the troll in this Final Fantasy 14 neighborhood. While the ugly houses themselves aren't a reportable offence in Square Enix's MMO, the fact that the opposing player has deliberately messaged the first player to chastise them might just be grounds for reporting.

Apparently, this practice has a name: a spite house. According to Wikipedia (opens in new tab), these buildings are constructed to intentionally annoy others with a claim to any land nearby, thus devaluing their property. The earliest example of a spite house was all the way back in 1716 in Massachusetts, and one of the latest examples is an organization which trolled the Westboro Baptist Church in 2016 by planting a transgender pride flag on a lot next door to a church building.

