One extremely dedicated Minecraft player has spent 12 years constructing their own incredible fantasy kingdom

One unbelievably dedicated Minecraft player has showcased their fantasy kingdom 12 years in the making, and it has to be seen to be believed.

That player is Linard, who began work on the project, which they've dubbed the Kingdom of Galekin, all the way back in 2012 - when Minecraft was the new kid on the block, having only launched in full in November of the previous year.

Yesterday marked exactly 12 years since construction began, and in celebration, Linard has posted a video on YouTube showcasing the incredible detail of its meticulously crafted cities and settlements as well as the beauty of its sprawling countryside and mountain ranges. The player also gives a rundown of the new content, including all new buildings and landscapes, gameplay features, and lore elements that they've added to Galekin as part of its anniversary celebration.

This Imgur post gives a closer look at some of the wonderous sights that can be found in the Kingdom of Galekin, including its biggest city, Emeraldia, which, according to its creator, took two and half years of work. Then there's a school of magic to rival Hogwarts, and the Ruby Castle, which gives off serious Dark Souls vibes.

After 12 years, you might think that the player is ready to put their pickaxe down, but that's seemingly not the case, as Linard ends the video by teasing "new and exciting" plans for the future. "I can't wait to show you what I have in store for you guys this year," they say. How could the Kingdom of Galekin possibly get any better? We'll have to wait and see.

Players aren't the only ones adding new content to the blocky builder, as developer Mojang still regularly releases updates to keep things fresh. The 1.21 update, which will be rolled out later this year, is currently being tested, and its new Wind Charges have been blowing players away in more ways than one.

Minecraft is now the first video game to sell over 300 million copies.