New trailer for Netflix series One Day sees The White Lotus and This is Going to Hurt stars take on David Nicholls' decades-spanning romance

The first full-length trailer for new Netflix series One Day is here, teasing a sun-soaked, heart-wrenching, decades-spanning love story.

Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls, the 14-part series follows Dexter (The White Lotus' Leo Woodall) and Emma (This is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod), who first meet on July 15, the night of their university graduation. "It's one of the great cosmic mysteries. How is it that someone can go from being a total stranger to being the most important person in your life?" Emma asks as the trailer opens.

Although they go their separate ways after that summer night in 1988, their paths seem to keep crossing, and the series, spanning 20 years, revisits the pair every year on July 15 as their relationship ebbs and flows. Per the official synopsis, each episode finds Dexter and Emma "one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak."

The trailer, set to The Cranberries' 'Dreams', gives us an insight into Emma and Dexter and their relationship – Dexter pursues fame, money, and a good time, while Emma has much more noble intentions. Opposites attract, though, and the duo keep returning to each other, no matter how much life tries to get in the way.

Nicholls' 2009 novel was originally adapted for the screen back in 2011 with a movie directed by An Education helmer Lone Scherfig and starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as Emma and Dexter. This time around, Molly Manners is directing, and Nicole Taylor is the lead writer.

One Day arrives on Netflix on February 8. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming today.