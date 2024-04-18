21 years after its release, Oldboy director is working on an English language TV remake of the cult classic

Legendary director Director Park Chan-wook is currently working on another English language reimagining of his cult classic flick Oldboy, despite the last Hollywood remake flopping.

The Korean filmmaker is currently working with Lionsgate to create a series adaptation of his beloved 2003 action movie, as reported by IGN . Chan-wook shared the news in a statement reading: "Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing Oldboy into the world of television. I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original, and risk-taking storytelling."

The TV remake will retell the riveting story of one man’s desperation and fight for answers first brought to the screen in the beloved early ‘00s movie, which was based on a popular ‘90s manga series titled Old Boy. The film follows a man who has been held captive for years for no apparent reason, who is one day set free and given just 5 days to track down his captor, but unknown to him, an even worse fate awaits him.

Since its release Oldboy has become a cult classic, currently standing at an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , with a staggering 94% audience score. Oldboy isn't the only major cinematic success Chan-wook has seen, as the director then went on to helm masterpieces such as Thirst , The Handmaiden, and Snowpiecer.

Although Chan Wook wrote and directed the original, he will not direct the remake but has joined the project as a producer alongside his long-term producing partner Syd Lim.

However, this isn't the first time the movie has been remade, as in 2013 a Hollywood English language remake of the film by director Spike Lee hit screens starring Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen. But unlike its predecessor, Chan-wook did not have any involvement with Oldboy 2013 , and it looks like audiences didn’t like it very much as it currently stands with a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

An official plotline, cast list, and release date are yet to be confirmed for the TV remake, but with Chan-wook behind this one, we cannot wait to see how it pans out.

