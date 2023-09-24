No Objection! Capcom announce release date for the remastered Ace Attorney Trilogy

Publisher Capcom has announced the release date for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

At this year’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, the company shed more light on their upcoming collection - which includes 2008’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, 2013’s Phoenix Wright: Dual Destinies, and 2016’s Phoenix Wright: Spirit Of Justice in one package. We now know that the remastered trilogy is launching on January 25th, 2024, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Of course, that means the games will also be playable on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

As is the case with most repackaged games nowadays, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy spruces up the graphics and cleans up the sound design, too. The collection also includes improved controls, an Orchestra Hall that lets you replay the series’ iconic tracks, and an Art Library so you can gawk at never-before-seen concept art. DLC and pre-order exclusive episodes - such as Turnabout Reclaimed and Turnabout Time Traveler - are also included at no extra cost.

The most exciting addition for most fans is undoubtedly the Animation Studio, which can be simply described as a level editing toolset, but in a text-based visual novel context. The game’s official website mentions that you can “create the scene of your dreams with character models and animations, background music, and voiced lines from the games.” Essentially, you can create fan fiction with official assets, which should lead to some funny custom memes.

For the uninitiated, the Ace Attorney games are visual novels that follow the defence attorney, Phoenix Wright, as he digs for evidence and then fights for his client in the courtroom, cross-examining information and answering various questions. He’s best known for his iconic point and “Objection!” line. Although, the Apollo Justice games follow the titular character as he's mentored by Phoenix.

