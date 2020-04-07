No Man's Sky just added mechs and this game keeps getting more ridiculous

No Man's Sky is getting mechs, with the new vehicle type arriving today as part of the Exo Mech Update.

This new addition follows the recent Living Ships update which let you ensconce your vulnerable space explorer in a cocoon of flying alien flesh, and now the Exo Mech Update lets you climb into the cockpit of a bipedal walking tank. It will shield you from both radioactivity and extreme temperatures, and it will also allow you to use your boosters to soar across the landscape - or even slide across it, which sounds like some anime ridiculousness that I'm 100 percent on board for.

Sure, you could make better time in your ship, but this way you don't have to worry about getting out every few hundred meters to harvest resources. Your Exo Mech comes equipped with a mining laser that can be used to directly harvest planetary materials, letting you quickly and safely build up your stockpiles on even the most hostile of planets. You can also upgrade the laser into a Terrain Manipulator to reshape your worlds in search of lucrative subterranean materials (or make yourself some sick mech obstacle courses).

As Hello Games publishing head Tim Woodley explained in an email, "We have taken the opportunity to give the whole exocraft a bit of an overhaul and, as usual, we couldn’t stop ourselves from sneaking in a fair few extras and quality of life improvements". That includes a new option for solar panels to recharge your exocraft's engines in the day, and improved scanning features that replicate your suit's Analysis Visor. You can see the full list of changes at the game's official website .