Nintendo's latest survey has fans wondering if new Mario RPGs are on the way

A recent Nintendo survey has asked fans how they feel about Mario's RPGs, sparking hope of new games in the future.

As highlighted by a Reddit user, Nintendo recently sent out a survey to subscribers that is "about the games from the Paper Mario series, the Mario & Luigi series, and Super Mario RPG." There's a variety of questions relating to these Mario games, but the fact Nintendo has acknowledged them is enough to get fans' hopes up.

The first question is simple, and asks players if they've ever heard of the games above. After this, things get a little more specific, as the survey asks which of the following games is the participant's favorite: Super Paper Mario, Paper Mario: Color Splash, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time, Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story, and Mario & Luigi Dream Team. That's a lot of games from the GBA, Wii, and DS era.

The next question asks fans of these titles what features they like the most, for instance, "collecting new gear of accessories to become stronger," "exploring new worlds and places," "getting stronger by levelling up or learning new abilities," and so on. This part is particularly interesting, as it almost sounds like market research for an upcoming Mario game - although this might not necessarily be the case here.

The other questions in the Reddit post ask participants if they prefer new or familiar characters, and what type of battle systems and mechanics they enjoy. We likely won't know if this survey means anything as Nintendo is known for putting feelers out regularly - like when it asked fans how they feel about Pokemon Mystery Dungeon - but it's interesting to know that the developer is curious about its audience's opinion on Mario RPGs.

This survey also seems to coincide with the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door , which is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on May 23, 2024.

