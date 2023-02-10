Nintendo president says new Switch games are coming, even as the console enters "uncharted territory"

Nintendo's president has said the Switch is in "uncharted territory," and made comments to dispel recent rumors that the console would see less games in the near future.

"Nintendo Switch is coming up on its seventh year of sales in March, and we see this as uncharted territory in the history of our dedicated video game platforms," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this week on a Q&A session (opens in new tab), following a look at the company's fiscal year ending in March 2023.

"Under these circumstances it is hard to imagine that hardware sales will continue to grow at the same pace they have to date," Furukawa continued. "However, there are titles under development for Nintendo Switch, and new titles will continue to be proposed going forward."

Earlier this year in January, two reporters claimed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be the Switch's last significant release for the foreseeable future. Furukawa's comments about new "titles under development" for the Switch seem to dispel these recent claims.

"We are seeing both new demand and multiple system demand for the hardware, so we think there is still room for growth in sales. To that end, we want to maintain a high level of engagement with the hardware and create new demand not only by releasing new titles but also by working further to convey the appeal of existing titles," Furukawa concluded on the matter.

These comments echo similar sentiments by Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser. In early 2022, Bowser stated the Switch's incredibly long lifecycle had basically broken Nintendo's conventional attitudes with consoles, and hinted that the Switch wouldn't get a successor for quite some time.

This, coupled with Furukawa's new comments, definitely paint a picture of Nintendo being all-in on the Switch for the foreseeable future. It was previously rumored that the Switch's successor could be unveiled as soon as next year in 2024, but now that's looking incredibly unlikely, as Nintendo has future games for the Switch in the works that the company hasn't announced.

