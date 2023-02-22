Nintendo Direct with "no game information" announced as Mario Switch rumors circulate

A new Nintendo Direct will bring us the "final" Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer in two weeks, but Nintendo is saying this event will feature "no game information" even as rumors of a Mario Switch continue to circulate.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct will broadcast on March 9 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, and will feature the premiere of the "final trailer" for the film. The teaser image focuses on the Mario karting action, as Mario leads a number of racers over Rainbow Road with a blue shell in pursuit. Nintendo says "no game information will be included in this Nintendo Direct."

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNyFebruary 22, 2023 See more

It's odd to see this broadcast set for March 9 instead of March 10, since Nintendo has typically done a pile of Mario-related announcements and promotions on MAR10 Day. Over the past few years, March 10 has seen discounted games, Mario-themed events for titles like Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and the announcement of new Lego Mario sets.

With the Mario movie coming, fans are expecting something notable for MAR10 Day, and rumors of a new Switch bundle have been gaining traction over the past week. A GameStop employee shared apparent evidence (opens in new tab) of a $300 Switch bundle set to release on March 10. While Zelda fans were initially hopeful that this would be a Tears of the Kingdom Switch, a prolific tech and gaming leaker has put out word of a Mario Switch due out on March 10.

PREMIERENew Release PreviewA new Nintendo Switch Bundle will be launched soon in Europe, including:🔹A Switch console - Red (2022 version)🔹Super Mario Odyssey Game (Digital code)🔹Something related to upcoming #SuperMarioMovie ⌛️March 10th, 2023💲~269€ in France pic.twitter.com/qTFUVhKXiRFebruary 21, 2023 See more

According to billbil_kun, this bundle will feature a red Switch console, a digital code for Super Mario Odyssey, and "something related" to the Mario movie. The bundle will be priced around €269, at least in France.

