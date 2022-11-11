Nightwing #98 introduces Dick Grayson to his biggest and tiniest fan

Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon just want a romantic weekend alone...

But Dick's biggest fan, a fifth-dimensional imp named Nite-Mite, has no qualms about interrupting for a little one-on-one time with the infamous Nightwing, as seen in a new preview released for Nightwing #98.

Written by Tom Taylor, illustrated by guest artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, colored by Adriano Lucas, and lettered by Wes Abbott, Nightwing #98 picks up right where issue #97 left off, with a mysterious taxi appearing in the woods outside of Gotham where Dick and Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl are hiding a mob boss long enough for him to testify at a major trial.

The driver of the taxi claims to be Ric Grayson, which is the identity Dick took on after KGBeast shot Nightwing in the head during Tom King's run on Batman. The injury gave Dick amnesia, causing him to lose all of his memories after the death of his parents. He started a new life in Bludhaven, one of the most crime-infested cities in the DC Universe, which he's now attempting to change and protect as Nightwing.

Dick doesn't believe the driver, and his instincts are correct. It isn't Ric Grayson at all, but rather a shape-shifting, fifth-dimensional imp called Nite-Mite. He's obsessed with Nightwing and has formulated an entire persona based on Dick's superhero life.

And now he's here, interrupting an impromptu romantic weekend in the woods for Dick and Babs. Check out his introduction in the preview below.

Nite-Mite is similar to Bat-Mite, who's equally obsessed with Batman and sometimes appears to wreak havoc on Bruce Wayne's life. These imps are similar to the supervillain Mister Mxyzptlk, a trickster with reality-warping powers whose actions are a lot more sinister.

So, Nite-Mite's sudden appearance likely means Nightwing and Batgirl will face some additional chaos as they attempt to fight the supervillain Blockbuster - but hopefully, it's the fun kind, rather than deadly.

Nightwing #98 will go on sale November 15.

No wonder Nite-Mite is such a huge Dick Grayson fan: He's one of the best legacy superheroes in comic books.