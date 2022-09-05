Live
Labor Day sales live: all the biggest PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch deals
We're bringing you all the latest Labor Day sales live right here
Labor Day sales are kicking off, and we're seeing plenty of discounts for both console and PC players right now. Whether you're celebrating the holiday with a handheld Nintendo Switch adventure, or firing up something a little more powerful, we've sourced all the biggest savings from around the web.
We've been tracking these kinds of discount events for years now, so we know where to look to find the best Labor Day sales. With a range of PS5 games, Xbox accessories, and all the PCs, monitors, and accessories you could need on sale right now, we're being well catered for.
Today's sales are generally focused on big buys, which means we're seeing plenty of Labor Day laptop sales and Labor Day TV sales lining the shelves. However, amongst those investment purchases, you'll also find some super low prices on games, controllers, headsets, and more.
So stick with us, because we're bringing you all these offers live - posting our top picks here as soon as we find them.
Today's best Labor Day sales for gamers
- Amazon: Xbox and PS5 games from £19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $500 off Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs (opens in new tab)
- CDKeys: up to 30% off Game Pass Ultimate and PS Plus (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save up to $1,150 on gaming PCs and laptops (opens in new tab)
- HP: up to 75% off laptops, monitors, and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: Xbox games from $3.99 and big savings on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: up to 50% off components, PCs, and more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: laptops from $98 (opens in new tab)
HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset - now $49.99, was $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This is the first time we've seen the HyperX Cloud II drop down to this $49.99 sales price (was $99.99) (opens in new tab). Previous offers put the wired gaming headset at $59.99 at its lowest point. That's an excellent result and well worth celebrating if you're after an all-in-one set of cups, compatible across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
MSI Optix curved gaming monitor, now $259.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is a record low price on the MSI Optix curved gaming monitor, with $100 off the original $359.99 MSRP. Picking up a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and tilt adjustment at just $259.99 (opens in new tab) is excellent value for money, especially considering we've only ever seen it drop to $280 is previous discounts.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, now $19.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is down to just $19.99 right now (opens in new tab) - that's a $40 saving over the original $59.99 MSRP. Yes, this is a year old game now - but if you missed out the first time around today's Labor Day sales have you covered with a record low price.
Nintendo Switch OLED with free 128GB SanDisk memory card - now $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
The Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a free 128GB memory card at Walmart right now. That's a $34.99 value packed in for the regular $349.99 MSRP (opens in new tab). We don't see too many Nintendo Switch bundle offers on the shelves these days, which means this is one rare opportunity to score from free swag with your console. Plus, you'll be able to load up your eShop library straight from the off.
