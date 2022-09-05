Labor Day sales live: all the biggest PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch deals

Labor Day sales are kicking off, and we're seeing plenty of discounts for both console and PC players right now. Whether you're celebrating the holiday with a handheld Nintendo Switch adventure, or firing up something a little more powerful, we've sourced all the biggest savings from around the web.

We've been tracking these kinds of discount events for years now, so we know where to look to find the best Labor Day sales. With a range of PS5 games, Xbox accessories, and all the PCs, monitors, and accessories you could need on sale right now, we're being well catered for.

Today's sales are generally focused on big buys, which means we're seeing plenty of Labor Day laptop sales and Labor Day TV sales lining the shelves. However, amongst those investment purchases, you'll also find some super low prices on games, controllers, headsets, and more.

So stick with us, because we're bringing you all these offers live - posting our top picks here as soon as we find them.