Prime Day PS5 deals live: the biggest discounts you need to see
Prime Day PS5 deals are looking particularly strong this year, so we're bringing you all the biggest savings as soon as we spot them
By Tabitha Baker published
We're seeing some particularly strong Prime Day PS5 deals this year, with excellent savings on games and accessories alike. However, with so many lightning deals flying away from us, and some of the heavier savings threatening to run off the shelves, it can be difficult to keep up. That's why we're bringing you all our favorite PS5 deals as soon as we spot them right here, so you can spent Prime Day surfing only the best and brightest discounts.
Whether you're looking to stock up on the latest and greatest games, or you're simply eyeing up Prime Day PS5 deals for a potential restock, it's certainly an exciting time to have a DualSense in yours hands. From hefty savings on new releases to record low prices on official peripherals we've seen it all while surfing Amazon's current PS5 offers.
The best Prime Day PS5 deals in the US
The best Prime Day PS5 deals in the UK
