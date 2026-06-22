<a id="elk-6c4752a1-223e-4d20-97af-7b14898e6538"></a><h2 id="hungry-for-gaming-laptops-msi-is-the-order-of-the-day-2">Hungry for gaming laptops? MSI is the order of the day</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-887c4144-8a73-420d-b3c3-761bcff1b292"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3537px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="VPZ5gjPcjQ2jDQePSZa8Lg" name="MSI Katana" alt="MSI Katana gaming laptop on a wooden desk" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VPZ5gjPcjQ2jDQePSZa8Lg.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3537" height="1990" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-e7801353-ce71-4c77-bd13-30851091df14">Newegg primarily stocks gaming laptops from Lenovo, Gigabyte, and MSI but it's the latter that's seeing the widest range in this week's anti-Prime Day deals. These are frequently some of the most value-minded offers on the site whenever major sales hit, and - while gaming laptop prices are surging at the moment - we're still seeing some decent offers on the shelves.</p><p>The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/laptops/msi-katana-15-hx-b14w-review/" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/laptops/msi-katana-15-hx-b14w-review/" data-hl-processed="none">MSI Katana</a> and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/laptops/msi-cyborg-review/" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/laptops/msi-cyborg-review/" data-hl-processed="none">Cyborg</a> are your budget models, prioritizing component value over high-end displays and fancy chassis'. You'll find cheaper keyboards and build qualities overall here, though they're often the most affordable RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 configurations on the market.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>\n<p id="elk-e7801353-ce71-4c77-bd13-30851091df14-2">At the other end of the spectrum we have the MSI Raider. This is the brand's chonkiest machine, unless you're going real mad with the Titan. It's your RTX 5090 powerhouse, just without the insane 4K price tag of older generations.</p>\n