New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game may be in the works, according to Bam Margera's brother

A brand new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game may be in the works, according to CKY band member Jess Margera.

VCG reports that Margera, the drummer for CKY and brother to skateboarder Bam Margera, was on a podcast called Behind Closed Doors in April, and may have let slip that a new Tony Hawk game is in production. Margera was asked if the band's music was on any of the Tony Hawk games ('96 Quite Bitter Beings' is on the soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3), to which he replied, "Yeah, and I believe we're doing the new one coming out, too."

It doesn't seem like Margera is referring to the remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 , as the interviewer says, "I bet that was huge news when you found out," to which Margera replies: "Yeah, my son just got a Ps5 and he got the remaster of 1 and 2." So, it certainly seems like Margera is talking about an entirely new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game that will feature a CKY song - or, perhaps, it's a remaster of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3. The latter option would certainly make sense, as it's the next game in line for a remaster and is the only one that features a CKY song.

Vicarious Visions, the studio behind Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, was "fully dedicated" to work on Blizzard games four months ago, so if a game is in production, it's unlikely Vicarious Visions is behind it. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will release for Nintendo Switch in June , but there's been no news regarding the production of a new game in the franchise. An Activision spokesperson told VGC the company "doesn't comment on rumor or speculation." If we hear anything else, we'll update this story accordingly.