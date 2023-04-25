14 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse footage previews at CinemaCon

New footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was shown exclusively at this year's CinemaCon – 14 minutes of it, to be exact. (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy voice actors Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld were joined by new cast member Issa Rae (who will be voicing Spider-Woman) and co-director Kemp Powers to introduce the clip, which featured Miles in his bedroom getting a surprise visit from Gwen. The pair have a chat while swinging high above the streets of Brooklyn before being interrupted by Miles' parents. What follows, though, is a reportedly "touching" conversation between Miles and his mother (voiced by Luna Lauren Velez).

"It’s been over a year since the events of the first movie and he’s still trying to learn to be a superhero," Moore said during the panel, adding that this movie shows that "how you wear the mask is what makes you a hero."

Set a year after the events of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles join forces with Gwen to save every universe of Spider-People from supervillain the Spot. They cross paths with the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), but Miles and Miguel quickly find themselves at odds on how to deal with the threat.

The cast of the sequel also includes Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Greta Lee, and sees Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson join Powers on directing duties. Phil Lord returns as screenwriter, along with his frequent collaborator Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive on the big screen on June 2.