Top 5 movies and show coming (and leaving) Netflix in November 2022

There's so many new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this November 2022, so you might be feeling overwhelmed about what exactly you're going to watch first. But that's where we come in. We've rounded up the five best titles arriving on Netflix this November, so you can get streaming all the top new movies and TV shows the streamer has to offer right away.

We've also got the lowdown on the five best titles that are leaving Netflix in November 2022, too, so you can squeeze in some last minute movie marathons or binge-watches before they're gone for good.

Enola Holmes 2 – November 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes' plucky younger sister, while Henry Cavill is back as the famous detective himself. This time around, Enola is working as a detective-for-hire, searching for a matchstick girl's missing sister in a case that takes her across London – and involves a dangerous conspiracy. Helena Bonham Carter is back as Enola's mother Eudoria and Louis Partridge also returns as Tewkesbury.

Manifest season 4 part 1 – November 4

(Image credit: NBC/Netflix)

Manifest was cancelled by NBC back in 2021, but Netflix saved it from oblivion and has revived it for one last season – and part 1 of the end arrives this month. The show follows the passengers and crew of a plane who, upon landing, discover five years have passed. Season 4 will pick up two years after the murder of Ben's wife Grace.

The Crown season 5 – November 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's hit series about the British Royal Family returns with The Crown season 5. The new season sees Imelda Staunton take over as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce is Prince Phillip, Dominic Williams is Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana. In this installment, Diana will go to war with the Royal Family, as teased in the latest trailer.

1899 – November 17

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in – no surprises – 1899, this show from the creators of Dark sees a steamship depart from London, going west to reach New York City. But another migrant ship, the Prometheus, sends a distress call; when the steamship comes to their aid, their journey takes a turn for the terrifying. The multi-language series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Anton Lesser.

Wednesday – November 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega plays the titular Wednesday Addams in Netflix's take on the famous family. The series was co-developed by Tim Burton, and stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luisz Guzmán as Gomez, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci also star. The series sees Wednesday enrol in Nevermore Academy, where she faces a mystery that has played a part in her family's history.

Leaving Netflix in November 2022

A new month also means more movies and TV shows leaving Netflix. The top five to watch while you still have the chance are From Dusk Till Dawn seasons 1 – 3, based on Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's movie of the same name (Rodriquez developed the show), Bridget Jones's Baby, the third installment in the series which sees Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones pregnant, Clueless, the '90s classic starring Alicia Silverstone, the rom-com He's Just Not That Into You, and the Will Smith superhero movie Hancock.

