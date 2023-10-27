The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to an end, we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. We've got a spooktacular selection for you this weekend with Halloween on the horizon, but we've got something for everyone if things that go bump in the night aren't your bag.

On the horror side of things, new video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's is out now on Peacock after the film got a day-and-date release in theaters and on streaming. Meanwhile, there's a new season of American Horror Stories on Hulu, chilling new documentary The Enfield Poltergiest on Apple TV Plus, and buzzy Aussie horror hit Talk to Me is on Netflix in the UK.

For something with a little less spook, try Emily Blunt-led satire Pain Hustlers on Netflix, Ira Sachs' steamy drama Passages on MUBI, or historical romance Fellow Travelers, starring Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, on Paramount Plus.

Pain Hustlers

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Harry Potter director David Yates has gone in quite the different direction with his latest movie, swapping out fantastic beasts for pharmaceutical companies. Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt as a single mom trying to make ends meet, whose life is completely changed when she meets Chris Evans' sleazy salesman Pete. Little does she know that she's about to be at the center of a criminal conspiracy, as the film looks at the American opioid epidemic. Think a female-version of The Wolf of Wall Street, thanks to its glossy satire.

Five Nights at Freddy's

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Peacock

Starring You's Elizabeth Lail, Scream's Matthew Lillard, and The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson, Five Nights at Freddy's follows security guard Mike, who gets more than he bargained for when he takes a nightshift job at a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant. Can he escape the mechanical clutches of the murderous animatronics long enough to survive until the morning? Load up your Peacock app and find out…

Heads up, this horror movie is more kid-friendly than some genre fans might be hoping, so if you’ve got any fright-loving pre-teens under your roof, this’ll be perfect. Gather the family on the sofa and enjoy… preferably with a beverage of your choice and a pizz-aaaaaahhhhh!

American Horror Stories season 3

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

As part of Hulu’s positively spooky 'Huluween' event, the streaming site has released the third season of anthology series American Horror Stories stocked with four standalone tales to scare your socks off this Halloweekend. The third installment of the American Horror Story spin-off, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, explores the horror of grief, evil artificial intelligence, revenge, and the dangers of online dating – oh, such fun. Each episode will feature a different cast, including Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, Legend’s Emily Browning, and comedian Jeff Hiller.

Talk to Me

(Image credit: A24)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

From the twisted minds of YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me puts a dark new spin on possession horror – and the results are as exciting as they are haunting. Starring Everything Now’s Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, and Miranda Otto, the scary flick centers on Mia, a grief-stricken 17 year old who gets in over her head when she gets involved with a bunch of séance-addicted youngsters.

With the help of a mysterious embalmed hand, the group takes it in turns to open their bodies up to whichever spirit lurks nearby. But not every ghoulie is benevolent – or happy to go back to the afterlife once their 90-second visit is over…

The Enfield Poltergeist

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you enjoyed Netflix’s The Devil on Trial then you are in luck, as another terrifying true story about spiritual interference and possession has been brought back to life. Based on the true story that inspired The Conjuring 2, The Enfield Poltergeist is the newest miniseries from Deep Water’s Jerry Rothwell, retelling the chilling tale of one of the world's most famous demonic cases from the '70s. Through original audio recordings made inside the house, you will be transported back to that fateful family house in north London where the chilling events unfolded.

Fellow Travelers

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Fellow Travelers is a new, decades-spanning miniseries that follows the romance between two men who meet after a chance encounter in '50s Washington DC. Played by Matt Bomer and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, the seven-part series charts their relationship over the course of the tumultuous '60s, '70s, and '80s in the US, from Vietnam War protests to the AIDs crisis. It was created by Ron Nyswaner, who penned the movie My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The first episode premieres this Sunday, with subsequent installments dropping weekly.

Passages

(Image credit: Sundance Institute)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: MUBI

In the latest film from director Ira Sachs, Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw star as a gay couple whose marriage begins to fracture when one of them begins to have an affair with a young woman (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Cue steamy sex scenes, complicated relations, and plenty of resentment as their seemingly happy union rapidly starts to crumble. Fiercely honest, fresh, and witty, it's no wonder that critics helmed this as Sachs' return to form.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.