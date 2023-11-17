The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another new weekend comes another fresh batch of streaming recommendations, so you can sit back, kick your feet up, and be safe in the knowledge that there's no shortage of movies and TV shows to watch.

It's a big week for TV, with the premiere of several new series. On Netflix, Scott Pilgrim gets an animated refresh with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, while The Crown returns for the first part of its final season. Over on Apple TV Plus, we're returning to the world of Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Emma Corrin plays detective in A Murder at the End of the World, a new show from the creators of The OA, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

As for movies, new Netflix biopic Rustin tells the story of the titular civil rights activist, while things get a little more lighthearted on Disney Plus and Peacock with festive flick Dashing Through the Snow and new comedy Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off sees Michael Cera return to voice the titular slacker guitarist in this reboot with a twist. He's joined by the rest of the 2010 live-action movie's original cast, too, including Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman. The show, made by Japanese animation studio Science Saru, brings a new, meta take to the story, so be prepared for a few surprises… All eight episodes are streaming now.

A Murder at the End of the World

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

The Crown's Emma Corrin goes in a very different direction for their latest small-screen role – they're Darby, an amateur detective. While staying at a remote, invite-only retreat hosted by a reclusive billionaire, one of the other guests is found dead, and Darby must confirm their suspicions of foul play before the killer claims another life. Created by The OA's Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, Harris Dickinson, Clive Owen, and Marling herself also star. The first two episodes are streaming now, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

For more on the series, check out our interview with Marling and Batmanglij.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The MonsterVerse has arrived on the small screen with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Following on from the battle between Godzilla and the Titans in San Francisco during Godzilla: King of the Monsters, one family discovers that they are linked to a secret organization called Monarch. The cast includes Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, John Goodman, Kurt Russell, and Wyatt Russell. The first two episodes are streaming now, with the rest of the season releasing weekly on Fridays.

For more on the series, check out what the creators had to say about bringing the show's monsters to life and casting Kurt and Wyatt Russell to play the same character.

Rustin

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Colman Domingo stars as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in this new Netflix biopic, which has arrived on the streamer after a limited theatrical release earlier this month. Directed by Ma Rainey's Black Bottom helmer George C. Wolfe, the movie follows Rustin's life, including his integral work in organizing the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Rock, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Dashing Through the Snow

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you're feeling festive already, Dashing Through the Snow has arrived at the perfect time on Disney Plus. The Blackening director Tim Story goes in a more family-friendly direction with this Christmas caper, which follows divorced social worker Eddie (Chris Bridges). He's a bit of a Scrooge, but things start to change when he and his daughter encounter a mysterious man named Nick (Lil Rel Howery) on Christmas Eve… The cast also includes The Marvels' Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez.

The Crown season 6 part 1

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The final season of The Crown kicks off its first of two installments. Documenting the British royal family between 1997 and 2005, the new episodes are set to depict the deaths of Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother, as well as the meeting of William and Kate and Tony Blair's time as prime minister. Pretty dramatic, then. Four episodes are available to watch now, with part 2 following on December 14 with the remaining six episodes.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

Comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, who you may recognize from Saturday Night Live, make their movie debut with The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Playing three friends and roommates who are dissatisfied with the direction their lives are going in, they decide to set off on an adventure to find the fabled treasure that's supposedly buried in a nearby mountain. Narrated by John Goodman, the cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Bowen Yang, and Conan O'Brien.

