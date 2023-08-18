The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us, freshly baked and ready for you to get stuck into. First up, there's new mystery series Shelter from hit crime novelist Harlan Coben on Prime Video, with the first three episodes available to binge now. Elsewhere, there's a new season of animated comedy Solar Opposites on Hulu, and the third and final season of Derry Girls is now streaming on Netflix in the UK.

As for movies, Norwegian dark comedy Sick of Myself is on Paramount Plus in the US, while Shailene Woodley plays a troubled police officer alongside Ben Mendelsohn in To Catch a Killer on Hulu. There's a battle of the bears for US viewers, too, with the first Paddington movie streaming on Netflix and Cocaine Bear now on Prime Video.

Harlan Coben's Shelter

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling crime author Harlan Coben, Shelter follows teen Mickey (Jaden Michael) who moves to New Jersey after the sudden death of his father. He soon finds himself involved at his new school, though, when he becomes tangled in the case of a missing student. Secrets soon start emerging, both about his quiet new suburban community and about his own family – and some difficult answers may be about to come to light.

Solar Opposites season 4

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Solar Opposites is back, with Dan Stevens now taking on the lead voice role of alien scientist Korvo. Season 4's exploits include a Before Sunrise-style date for Tiffany Haddish's AI, AISHA, a universe where everything is a stock image, and a pet dinosaur. Business as usual, then. All 11 episodes are available to stream now on Hulu, and previous seasons have always made their way over to Disney Plus in the UK at a slightly later date.

Sick of Myself

(Image credit: Modern Films)

Available: US

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Norwegian dark comedy Sick of Myself follows Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp), a young woman who's jealous of the increased attention her artist boyfriend's work has been getting. Willing to go to extreme lengths to shift the spotlight to herself, she fakes an allergic reaction to upstage him after an exhibition opening – and events quickly snowball to terrifying lengths. Fans of The Worst Person in the World should keep an eye out for a cameo from Anders Danielsen Lie.

To Catch a Killer

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Shailene Woodley stars in new crime thriller To Catch a Killer, the English-language debut from Argentinian director Damián Szifron, which was released in theaters this past spring. She plays Eleanor, a talented but troubled Baltimore cop who's recruited by the FBI to – you guessed it – help them track down a serial killer. Ben Mendelsohn and Ralph Ineson also star.

Paddington

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Fancy a marmalade sandwich? Paddington is now streaming for Netflix subscribers in the US, which sees the Ben Whishaw-voiced bear finding his feet in London and settling into a new home with the Brown family. Everything is going pretty well for Paddington – that is, until a taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) decides she wants to add him to her collection. Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Peter Capaldi also star.

Cocaine Bear

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

…and, now, onto a very different bear. If you missed Cocaine Bear on the big screen earlier this year, now's your chance to catch it at home. Loosely based on real events, the movie follows the fallout of a cocaine shipment that's dropped from a plane and ends up in a Georgia national park – and in the stomach of a black bear. Kerri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta, and Margo Martindale make up some of the ensemble cast in this madcap tale.

Derry Girls season 3

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Inspired by showrunner Lisa McGee's own adolescence, Derry Girls follows a group of teenagers – Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Claire (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) – living in the Northern Irish town of Derry in the mid-'90s during the Troubles. Season 3 features GCSE results, Fatboy Slim, and a '70s flashback episode – oh, and a gut-wrenching twist.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.