The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

The end of another week means it's time for another batch of streaming recommendations, as we bring you the ultimate guide to all the biggest and best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

If you're looking for a new series to get stuck into this weekend, it's time to head back to the galaxy far, far away with The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is now on Prime Video, and Abbott Elementary season 2 has finally made its way over to the UK on Disney Plus.

As for movies, there's the Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness on Hulu and Empire of Light, the latest movie from director Sam Mendes, on Disney Plus in the UK. Over on HBO Max, you can catch up on Creed and Creed 2 before catching the newly released Creed 3 on the big screen, while stomach-churning horror movie Fall is now on Netflix in the UK.

The Mandalorian season 3 – Disney Plus

Grogu and Mando are back. The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus for season 3, with the first episode now available to watch and new episodes arriving every Wednesday. The latest installment is set to explore the consequences of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) removing his helmet at the end of season 2, along with the character meeting up with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and season 3 gives us our first look at live-action Mandalore too. For more on The Mandalorian season 3, check out our interview with creator Jon Favreau , as well as our chat with Pascal about his character's bond with Grogu and the "epic" season to come .

Daisy Jones & The Six – Prime Video

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones and the Six follows a fictional '70s rock band and their rise to fame from the LA music scene to one of the biggest bands in the world, and the reason behind their eventual split. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin play lead singers Daisy and Billy, and the cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone. The show also features a whopping 24 original songs, written exclusively for the show and recorded by the cast.

Triangle of Sadness – Hulu

Satirical black comedy Triangle of Sadness follows the guests on a luxurious superyacht, including model and influencer couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), an oligarch and his wife, and a wealthy tech entrepreneur. The ship's crew are treated poorly by the obnoxious passengers until disaster strikes and the power balance is radically shifted. The movie is up for three Oscars at this year's awards: Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Östlund, and Best Original Screenplay.

Creed & Creed 2 – HBO Max

With Creed 3 now in cinemas, there's never been a better time to catch up on – or rewatch – the first two installments of the trilogy. Both movies are now on HBO Max in the US, and they're already on Prime Video in the UK. The first Creed movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and released in 2015 and follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) as he moves to Philadelphia and starts training under his late father's friend and opponent, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), while 2018's follow-up sees Adonis try to forge his own legacy away from the shadow of his father.

Empire of Light – Disney Plus

Director Sam Mendes' first movie since the Oscar-winning 1917 is Empire of Light, an '80s-set romantic drama about a woman with bipolar disorder who works in a cinema in a coastal English town, featuring an all-star British cast that includes Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones. After a theatrical release in the UK this past January, you can now stream the film at home, and it's already available to watch in the US on HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary season 2 – Disney Plus

The second season of hit sitcom Abbott Elementary has finally touched down in the UK after it started airing in the US on ABC last September. The mockumentary follows optimistic second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) who works in an underfunded Philadelphia school. The ensemble cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Lisa Ann Walter, and the show has already been renewed for a third season after winning two Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Fall – Netflix

Survival thriller Fall follows two adrenaline junkie friends (played by Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner) who set out to climb a 2,000 feet decommissioned TV tower in the middle of the desert. So far so good – until the rusty old ladder they're using breaks on their way down. Released in theaters last summer, the movie made $16 million at the box office after being made on a budget of only $3 million, becoming a surprise hit.

