The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

There are plenty of quality movies and shows to stream this week, and we've handpicked the highlights to make choosing your weekend entertainment a little bit easier. First off, all six episodes of Dead Ringers, a reboot of the '80s movie of the same name, are now streaming on Prime Video, while new Netflix political drama The Diplomat provides another opportunity for a binge-watch.

Elsewhere, both The Mandalorian season 3 and Star Trek: Picard season 3 wrapped up this week, while Mrs. Davis on Peacock offers up a new sci-fi series to sink your teeth into (with added nuns). Meanwhile, Ghosted on Apple TV Plus sees Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up for a movie that's part action-adventure and part rom-com, and Better Call Saul season 6 has finally arrived on Netflix in the US.

Dead Ringers – Prime Video

Rachel Weisz stars in this TV remake of David Cronenberg's psychological thriller Dead Ringers, with Weisz playing the dual roles of twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot (roles played by Jeremy Irons in the original 1988 movie). The cast also includes Jennifer Ehle and Michael Chernus, while episode directors include Jennifer's Body's Karyn Kusama and Martha Marcy May Marlene's Sean Durkin.

For more on the series, check out our interview with Weisz and showrunner Alice Birch – and, when you've caught all six episodes, take a look at our chat with Birch about that twist ending .

The Mandalorian season 3 finale – Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 finale ends the Star Wars show's third installment with a bang. The battle for Mandalore is on as the assembled warriors fight to retake their home world, while more about Moff Gideon's sinister plans are also revealed. While things are wrapped up for now, though, you can rest assured that we'll see more of the adventures of Mando and Grogu in the future – Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian season 4 has already been written. This is the Way!

The Diplomat – Netflix

Five years after The Americans came to an end, Keri Russell is back in another political drama. In The Diplomat, she plays Kate, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, who must defuse international crises while also keeping her marriage to a fellow diplomat alive. Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, and Celia Imrie also star, while showrunner Debora Cahn started her career as writer and producer on the West Wing, as well as working on shows like Vinyl and Homeland.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 finale – Paramount Plus

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard has now come to an end. The latest installment saw Patrick Stewart's titular hero reunite with the former command crew of the USS Enterprise as they found themselves hunted by a new villain – LeVar Burton returned as La Forge, along with Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Gates McFadden as Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Troi, and Brent Spiner as the android Lore.

For more on the series, SFX Magazine sat down with showrunner Terry Matalas to discuss all the biggest reveals from the final episode.

Ghosted – Apple TV Plus

The Gray Man co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunite in Ghosted, a new adventure rom-com from Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher. After their first date, Cole (Evans) finds himself enamored with Sadie (de Armas) – that is, until he discovers she's a secret agent and the pair gets swept up in an international mission to save the world. Co-written by Deadpool and Tom Holland-era Spider-Man scribes, the movie's cast also includes Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Betty Gilpin stars in Mrs. Davis, a new sci-fi series created by Tara Hernandez and The Leftovers' Damon Lindelof. Gilpin plays Simone, a nun who teams up with her ex-boyfriend on a mission to take down a powerful AI that goes by 'Mrs. Davis', and the cast also includes Margo Martindale and David Arquette. The first four episodes are available now, with subsequent installments dropping on Thursdays – US viewers can watch on Peacock, while UK audiences can access Peacock via their NOW TV account.

Better Call Saul season 6 – Netflix

The final season of Better Call Saul is now available for US Netflix subscribers to binge-watch. UK viewers had season 6 releasing weekly across the pond last year, but this is the first time the episodes have been available on Netflix in the US. Set four months before the events of Breaking Bad kick off, Bob Odenkirk returns for his swan song as lawyer-turned-crook Jimmy McGill (AKA Saul Goodman) and the season bridges the final gap between the prequel series and Jimmy's involvement with Walt and Jesse.

