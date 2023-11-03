The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations. This week, it's pretty superhero-heavy, but our recommendations stretch the full breadth of the genre. First up, there's animated drama Invincible season 2, which sees Steve Yeun's Mark Grayson return for another round on Prime Video. Also on Prime Video is the season finale of Gen V, which sees The Boys spin-off come to an end – for now, at least, as season 2 is on the way. Rounding out this week's superhero trifecta is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is now on Disney Plus.

As for other offerings, Deadpool director Shawn Levy takes a different tack with All the Light We Cannot See, a new Netflix series set during the Second World War, while Annette Bening and Jodie Foster star in the Netflix movie Nyad, based on the true story of the world-class swimmer. Over on Apple TV Plus, Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed star in sci-fi romance Fingernails, while Sandra Oh and Awkwafina play sisters in comedy Quiz Lady, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Invincible season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Invincible returns for a second season on Prime Video, with the first four episodes out now. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is still struggling with his father Omni-Man (JK Simmons)'s betrayal after the reveal in the season 1 finale, while still trying to do his duties as a hero. And with new threats facing Earth, he may have his work cut out. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Daveed Diggs, Ben Schwartz, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and part 2, which will consist of another four episodes, will air sometime in 2024.

Gen V finale

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After eight weeks airing on Prime Video, season 1 of Gen V, The Boys spin-off set at Supe university, has wrapped up with a bang. Setting the scene for The Boys season 4 with a hell of a cliffhanger, the stakes have never been higher for the students of Godolkin University as Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and co. have to deal with the conspiracies that lurk beneath the surface of their college.

All the Light We Cannot See

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See is based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, which was first published in 2014 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015. The story follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a young German soldier, whose paths eventually cross during World War 2 in occupied France. Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is directing the series, and the cast includes Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The Spider-Man movies, as Sony and Marvel co-productions, don't have the most straightforward journey from big to small screen. Unlike other MCU films, Peter Parker's escapades stream on Netflix first, but now 2019's Far From Home has finally swung onto Disney Plus. Peter (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest of their class are on a trip to Europe, but things go predictably awry for Peter when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) recruit him for a mission.

Fingernails

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Jessie Buckley stars in new sci-fi movie Fingernails. Set in a world where true love can be "proven" by a new, controversial technology, Buckley plays Anna, who's found just that with boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). The only problem is that she's not entirely convinced, and these doubts are intensified when she meets Amir (Riz Ahmed). The movie is directed by Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou, who previously worked with Yorgos Lanthimos on Dogtooth, and the cast also includes Annie Murphy and Luke Wilson.

The Quiz Lady

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are polar opposite sisters in Quiz Lady, a new comedy movie from director Jessica Yu. Awkwafina plays game show obsessed Anne, who must reconnect with her trainwreck sister Jenny (Oh) to help pay off their mother's gambling debts. When Anne's beloved pet dog is kidnapped, there's only one way the pair can get the money they need: Anne needs to put her obsession into practice and win a game show. Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell also star.

Nyad

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Filmmaking duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, make their narrative feature debut with Nyad. The movie tells the astonishing true story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad who, at the age of 64, succeeded in crossing the Florida Straits, a 110-mile swim thought to be impossible. Annette Bening takes on the titular role, with Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans starring alongside her in this inspiring tale of female friendship, bold ambition, and never, ever giving up.

