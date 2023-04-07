The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

A plethora of new shows and movies have hit streaming platforms – so there's no chance you'll run out of things to watch this weekend.

Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, has premiered on Netflix to rave reviews. Schmigadoon season 2 is here, with Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong finding themselves in Schmicago – a darker, edgier version of Schmigadoon.

Pretty Baby, a documentary about Brooke Shields and the hardships she faced as a young woman being sexualized in Hollywood, has arrived on Hulu and Disney Plus. For a lighter watch, Billy Eichner's romantic comedy Bros has just hit Prime Video. And that's not all! Scroll on to find out what you should be streaming this weekend.

Beef – Netflix

Steven Yeun is back in a live-action leading TV role for the first time since The Walking Dead, as he joins Ali Wong in new Netflix dark comedy Beef. The pair play Danny and Amy, two strangers whose lives converge after they're involved in a road rage incident. Over the course of the show's 10 episodes (which are all streaming on Netflix now), the pair's lives become more and more entangled as their feud consumes their lives.

Schmigadoon! season 2 – Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus musical comedy Schmigadoon! returns for season 2, with the first two episodes available to watch now and the rest of the season airing weekly on Thursdays. Burnt out NYC doctors Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in pastures new this time around – Schmicago, a darker, edgier version of Schmigadoon. Other returning cast members include Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, and Alan Cumming.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – Paramount Plus

Welcome back to Rydell High. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies follows Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy from the original movie as they form the Pink Ladies girl gang in 1954, four years before the events of Grease. The show follows the girls as they go from fed-up outcasts to forming the school's first clique that dares to have fun on their own terms – sparking a moral panic in the process that will change Rydell High forever.

Tiny Beautiful Things – Hulu/Disney Plus

Based on the book of the same name, a collection of essays written by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, a writer who reluctantly becomes a popular advice columnist during a tumultuous time in her personal life. The series' directors include Dickinson's Stacie Passon and The Miseducation of Cameron Post helmer Desiree Akhavan, and Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine was also involved behind the scenes.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields – Hulu/Disney Plus

Named after the 1978 movie in which Brooke Shields plays a 12-year-old being raised in a New Orleans brothel, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a documentary that follows the life of the actor and model as she reclaims her power and agency after being sexualized from a young age. The two-parter premiered at Sundance, and both halves are available to watch now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Bros – Prime Video

Bros stars Parks and Recreation's Billy Eichner alongside Luke Macfarlane as two commitment-phobic gay men in New York City trying to make a new, tentative relationship work. Eichner's character Bobby is an outspoken podcaster and writer on the board of America's first LGBTQ history museum, desperately trying to raise funds for its opening, while Macfarlane's Aaron is a buff lawyer who's unhappy with his career path and unsatisfied with his life.

Holy Spider – Netflix

Based on a true story, The Last of Us director Ali Abbasi's latest movie follows a female journalist, played by Zar Amir Ebrahimi, investigating a serial killer in the Iranian city of Mashhad who targets street sex workers. In the real-life case the film is based on, 16 women were killed in 2000 and 2001. Holy Spider was shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars, and Amir Ebrahimi won Best Actress at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

