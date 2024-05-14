The Rings of Power season 2 trailer Easter eggs: From Sauron’s new disguise to new characters, here are all the Lord of the Rings references

The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is here, and there’s a lot to unpack. Ahead of its release on Prime Video on August 29, the new teaser gives us our first clues into what will happen when we return to Middle-earth. Given this is only the first look, there are an awful lot of references and Easter eggs that you may not be expecting and that you might have missed on a first watch too.

So if you’re wondering what the significance of Sauron’s new disguise is or why some of the characters look a bit different this time around, then you’re in the right place. Below, we go deep into the first season 2 trailer, rounding up all of The Rings of Power Easter eggs we spotted, as well as some wider Lord of the Rings references hidden in the frames. As darkness descends on Middle-earth, here’s what you need to know about The Rings of Power season 2 trailer.

Annatar

(Image credit: Prime Video)

After Halbrand was unmasked as Sauron in the season 1 finale, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this was the end of his deception. Well, it seems like he’s got another alter-ego up his sleeves, and it’s the one we’ve been waiting for. In the trailer, we see Sauron with pale hair and Elven ears in what seems to be Eregion. "I think he has been here, I think he’s been here among us all along," a voiceover says as we see Sauron’s disguise.

It seems almost certain that this is Annatar. As readers of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels – and watchers of Peter Jackson’s trilogy – will know, Sauron corrupted the process of making the rings in Middle-earth’s Second Age. He does this by disguising himself in his "fair form", Annatar, and convincing the Elven blacksmiths to make the One Ring, which will control all of the other rings.

The new synopsis sets this storyline up too. This reads that season 2 will begin with Sauron "cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally". In the wake, "the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

Great Eagle

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Númenor also makes a brief appearance in the new trailer, as we see Pharazôn arrive in one of the towers alongside a Great Eagle. These beasts are a big part of Lord of the Rings and are described as being able to see through all physical matter. They first appeared in the First Age and their history suggests that they were the messengers and spies of Manwë, but it’s not yet clear how they’ll be brought into The Rings of Power.

Adar

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Another character who makes a return in The Rings of Power season 2 trailer is Adar. However, this time around, he looks a little different. In season 1, the leader of the Orcs was played by Joseph Mawle before scheduling issues led to him being recast. English actor Sam Hazeldine plays him now, but he still looks just as creepy as ever.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Prime Video)

At the end of The Rings of Power season 1, Nori leaves the Harfoots behind to travel onwards with the Stranger to Rhûn. However, while we do see the Stranger briefly in the trailer slamming his staff into the Earth, Nori is nowhere to be seen. Nor are the Harfoots. The season 2 synopsis does confirm they’ll be back again, but it seems we’ll just have to wait and see what they’ll be up to.

The rings

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Season 1 of The Rings of Power ended with three rings being forged by Celebrimbor: Nenya, Narya, and Vilya. We see them in the trailer in the Elven kingdom here, and we also get a glimpse of King Durin III reaching toward the blue one, Vilya. Nine rings remain to be made, and given the introduction of Annatar, it seems Sauron’s mission in season 2 has been clearly set up.

Miriel in danger

(Image credit: Prime Video)

At around the 53 second mark, we also see a figure that seems to be Miriel floating in the water as a sea monster appears before her. The monster looks like the wyrm we saw in season one, but what does it want with her?

Barad-Dur

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The trailer begins where we left off with Sauron at Mount Doom where it had erupted, but the end is our first proper look at what seems to be Barad-Dur. This is Sauron's central stronghold in Mordor, and his seat of power. It’s got a slightly different design to the Lord of the Rings films, but it’s pretty recognizable nonetheless.

Unlikely pairings

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We only see Arondir very briefly in the trailer, but you might not have noticed that he seems to be next to Isildur. At the end of season 1, Isildur landed himself in big trouble when a burning house fell on him during the eruption from Mount Doom. He’s assumed dead by his father, but we know he survived the ordeal thanks to his important role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy where he cannot destroy the One Ring. So how did this team-up come about?

Khazad-dûm

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Khazad-dûm is in real danger in season 2 of The Rings of Power. At one point in the trailer, we see the bridge destroyed as warnings sound out that all of Middle-earth is in danger. Now, we know that by the end of the Third Age, the locale has been abandoned by Dwarves, but could this be the beginning of the end?

New arrivals

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Rings of Power season 2 introduces a whole host of new actors to the fantasy epic. Among those joining the show are Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, and Kevin Eldon. We also know that Ciaran Hinds and Rory Kinnear will appear in recurring roles. We didn’t spot many of the new actors in the first trailer, but we did see some. Alongside Elrond and Galadriel early on, it seems like there are several new Elves joining the cast.