The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations heading your way – and, if you're in the UK, there's a long weekend coming your way, which means even more time to catch up on your watch list.

If you're planning a movie night over your time off, this week's new releases include Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action remake on Disney Plus, along with critically acclaimed David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream on HBO Max.

As for TV shows, all episodes of Sweet Tooth season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, while the first three episodes of spy actioner Citadel are on Prime Video and Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, has three episodes out now on HBO Max and NOW TV. There's also small-screen remake of erotic thriller Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus and a new stand-up special from John Mulaney on Netflix.

Peter Pan & Wendy – Disney Plus

Peter Pan gets the live-action remake in this Disney remake from The Green Knight helmer David Lowery. In this version of the beloved tale, Jude Law stars as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, along with Alexander Moloney as Peter Pan, who whisks away Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) from her home in London to the magical Neverland.

Sweet Tooth season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in a world where a deadly virus killed most of the human population 10 years earlier, hybrid babies that are half human and half animal begin to emerge. The series follows Gus (Christian Convery), a human-deer hybrid who finds himself caught up in the war between humans and hybrids – the origin of hybrids is still unknown, and some people blame them for the cataclysmic event that wiped out the majority of the planet.

Citadel – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in Citadel, a new series from the creator of Hunters and executive produced by the Russo brothers. The two leads play Mason and Nadia, two agents who had their memories wiped after their organization, Citadel, was destroyed eight years prior. The pair have built new lives, unaware of their pasts, until an old colleague comes looking for help… Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also star.

Moonage Daydream – HBO Max

(Image credit: NEON)

Dive into the world of David Bowie with this Oscar-shortlisted documentary, which is finally available to stream at home in the US. Directed by Brett Morgen, whose other documentary subjects have included everyone from Jane Goodall to Kurt Cobain, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie's personal archives, including clips from his live shows, and it's the first movie to be officially authorized by Bowie's estate.

John Mulaney: Baby J – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Comedian John Mulaney returns to the stage with a new stand-up special on Netflix, his first since 2019's John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. The 80-minute special will comment on some of Mulaney's life events that received significant tabloid coverage and social media chatter over a "weird couple of years", including an intervention and a chaotic stint in rehab.

Love & Death – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Based on true events that occurred in 1980, Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy Montgomery, a small-town Texas housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore – Candy was having an affair with Betty's husband Allan (Jesse Plemons), and, shortly after they called off the relationship, Betty was found dead. The series is written by David E. Kelley, the man behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter.

Fatal Attraction – Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Freaks and Geeks' Lizzy Caplan and The Affair's Joshua Jackson star in Fatal Attraction, Paramount Plus' small-screen remake of the 1987 movie of the same name. The series follows a passionate affair that takes a dangerous turn when Alex (Caplan) refuses to let her married lover (Jackson) break it off. The first three episodes will air this Sunday, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

