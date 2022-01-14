6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV.

Settle in for a movie night with Eternals , one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.

As for TV shows, there are plenty of new series to get stuck into as well. Netflix's dark comedy After Life is back for a third and final season, and the streamer also just released a new horror show called Archive 81. Over on HBO Max, the first three episodes of The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker have dropped just in time for the weekend, too.

Eternals – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Eternals is now on Disney Plus – last year's Marvel release follows a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat, The Deviants, who the titular gang is responsible for protecting humanity from. Oscar-winning director's Chloé Zhao's foray into the MCU features an all-star cast alongside Styles' cameo, including Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harington. Once you've seen it, check out our guides to the Eternals ending and Eternals post-credits scene.

After Life season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The third and final season of After Life is now on Netflix. The dark comedy was created by and stars Ricky Gervais, and follows a writer whose wife dies unexpectedly and prompts him to take on an impulsive and antagonist personality to punish the rest of the world. However, this backfires and people only feel sorry for him and try to make him a better person. The series also stars Diane Morgan, Ashley Jensen, and David Bradley.

Archive 81 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Archive 81 is a new horror series loosely based on the podcast of the same name, starring The Get Down’s Mamoudou Athie and Altered Carbon’s Dina Shihabi. It follows an archivist who's hired to restore a collection of tapes and finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who’s an executive producer on The Boys, will serve as showrunner and James Wan is an executive producer.

Peacemaker – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker sees John Cena's titular character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage. He's joined by Steve Agee as John Economos and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, two of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) colleagues who also appeared in The Suicide Squad and are now Peacemaker's new handlers. Danielle Brooks and Chukwudi Iwuji also join the cast.

Phantom Thread – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

Before Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson's last time in the director's chair was in 2017 for Phantom Thread. Set in '50s London, the movie sees fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) take in Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young waitress, as his muse. Reynolds has an unpredictable personality, aloof and hard to please, but the pair's tumultuous, uneasy relationship eventually blossoms into romance – if you can call it that.

The Father – Amazon

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: UK

Watch today: Prime Video

The Father stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman as – you guessed it – father and daughter. Hopkins' character is suffering from dementia and losing his hold on reality as his memory deteriorates. Based on the play of the same name written by director Florian Zeller, Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the movie at last year's ceremony and the movie also took home the gong for Best Adapted Screenplay.