The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another weekend comes another batch of new streaming recommendations to see you through from Friday movie night to a lazy Sunday afternoon on the sofa. If a Barbenheimer double bill isn't on the cards for you and you'd prefer to grab some popcorn at home, you can choose between new sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, or deep sea diving documentary The Deepest Breath, both on Netflix. Meanwhile, Babylon, starring Margot Robbie, is now on Sky Cinema in the UK.

As for TV shows, there's spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness, from the creator of Yellowstone, on Paramount Plus and tennis drama Fifteen-Love on Prime Video. The Bear season 2 has finally arrived in the UK on Disney Plus after releasing in the US last month, and Timothy Olyphant stars in new Justified spin-off, City Primeval, on Hulu.

They Cloned Tyrone

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx star in They Cloned Tyrone, a new sci-fi comedy on Netflix from Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor. The unlikely trio are thrust together after a series of eerie events, which exposes them to a shady government conspiracy. An homage to the Blaxploitation movies of the '70s, the movie combines satire, horror, and absurdist humor – and clones, of course.

Fifteen-Love

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Already feeling a Wimbledon-shaped hole in your heart? Well, Prime Video has arrived with your tennis fix – although, this time, it's fiction. Ella Lily Hyland stars as Justine, a former tennis prodigy who makes shocking allegations against her old coach (Aidan Turner). Created by The Essex Serpent's Hania Elkington, you can read more about the show in our interview with Turner and the rest of the cast .

Special Ops: Lioness

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan, the brains behind Yellowstone and its various spin-offs, has a new show on Paramount Plus – Special Ops: Lioness. The spy thriller stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a marine who's tasked with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist under the watch of the CIA. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and LaMonica Garrett. New episodes will be released every Sunday.

The Deepest Breath

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath follows freediver Alessia Zecchini and safety diver Stephen Keenan as they take on the ocean in an attempt to break a world record. Directed by Laura McGann, whose previous work includes a documentary about female roller derby skaters in Ireland, the movie premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Justified: City Primeval

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Raylan Givens is back. Inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the Justified spin-off finds Givens living in Miami, eight years after leaving Kentucky, balancing his work as a US Marshal with being a father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent and elusive criminal, the Oklahoma Wildman. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

The Bear season 2

(Image credit: FX)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

After hitting the US last month, The Bear season 2 has finally arrived in the UK. Jeremy Allen White returns as stressed-out chef Carmy, who's got big plans to turn his late brother's struggling Chicago restaurant into something bigger and better. Season 2 opens with renovations well underway – although, of course, things aren't going entirely as planned. For more on the new season, check out our interview with Lionel Boyce, who plays pastry chef Marcus.

Babylon

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: UK

Watch now: NOW

Babylon is the most recent movie from Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of La La Land and Whiplash, and it's an ostentatious ode to Hollywood in the '20s as movies transitioned from silent to 'talkies'. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva star as aspiring actors Nellie and Manny, and the ensemble cast also includes Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, and Samara Weaving.

