The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

With Christmas just around the corner, it's never been a better time to cozy up on the sofa and start working your way through your watch list. And there are plenty of new releases to keep you entertained this weekend, too, from the latest Aardman Animation to the final installment of The Crown. That's right, Netflix is bringing us two British institutions – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which picks up with Ginger, Rocky, and co. over two decades after the original movie, and the second part of The Crown season 6.

Meanwhile, there's a new season of Reacher on Prime Video, with Alan Ritchson back for another installment of action (and muscle), Jenna Ortega stars in new movie Finestkind on Paramount Plus, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now on Disney Plus in the UK. Plus, two of our picks for the best movies of 2023 are now streaming, – Barbie on Max and Asteroid City on Prime Video in the US.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Over two decades after the original movie introduced us to Ginger and Rocky, the rebellious chickens are back for a new escapade. Just like in real life, plenty of time has passed in the world of Chicken Run, and Ginger and Rocky (now voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi) have a chick of their own, Molly (Bella Ramsey). However, like parents, like daughter, and Molly's thirst for adventure soon finds herself in a sticky situation, which means the whole roost must band together for a new mission – and this time, they're breaking into the farm.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Sam Fell .

The Crown season 6 part 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Crown takes a bow with the second part of the final season arriving on Netflix. While part 1 was primarily concerned with the last days of Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), the six new episodes will deal with the aftermath, as well as other key events in the royal family's recent history like the deaths of Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and the Queen Mother (Marcia Warren) and the start of William and Kate's relationship. We can also expect cameo flashbacks from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as younger versions of the Queen.

Reacher season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Jack Reacher returns for the second season of the Prime Video action series. Alan Ritchson is back as the titular former military policeman – and this time he must look back at his past as he gets his old team back together to avenge an old friend killed under suspicious circumstances. Based on the Lee Child novel Bad Luck and Trouble, the first three episodes of season 2 are available to stream now. The rest of the season will be released in weekly installments every Friday until January 19.

Barbie

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Greta Gerwig's summer hit is now available to stream at home. Margot Robbie plays the titular doll – as does Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, and more… hi, Barbie! – alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. When thoughts of existential dread start to kill the vibe in Barbie's Dream House, she sets out on a mission to the real world to try and return everything to normal – but she and Ken bite off a little more than they can chew.

Asteroid City

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Wes Anderson's latest movie takes place at a "junior stargazer" convention in the desert as one family attempts to grapple with the grief of losing their matriarch – and an alien visitor. In typical Anderson fashion, the movie features a stacked ensemble cast, led by Jason Schwartzman's emotionally stunted war photographer, and Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Maya Hawke, and Adrian Brody also star (plus Jeff Goldblum as an extremely tall alien).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Harrison Ford's latest outing as everyone's favorite whip-wielding archeologist Indiana Jones is now available to stream on Disney Plus. This time around, Indy is joined by his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the pair go up against the villainous Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes a slightly different turn for the franchise, though, thanks to the titular device – time travel is on the cards.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and James Mangold , as well as producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall .

Finestkind

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega stars in Finestkind, a new crime thriller Paramount Plus original. Directed by Legend helmer Brian Helgeland, the movie follows two estranged half-brothers reunited in adulthood who hatch a deal with a Boston crime syndicate when their debts begin to rack up. The cast of the film, which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, also includes Tommy Lee Jones, X-Men: The Last Stand's Ben Foster, and The Royal Hotel's Toby Wallace.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host.