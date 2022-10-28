7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

The weekend is finally here, which means that another streaming recommendations round-up from yours truly is, too. It's the last few days of October so a couple of our picks are suitably spooky, from Guillermo del Toro's star-studded anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities to family-friendly fright-fest Wendell & Wild – but if you're not into scares, there are plenty of other titles that are sure to tickle your fancy.

In terms of movies, there's The Good Nurse on Netflix, which sees Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne play medical professionals who find themselves in hot water when the latter is implicated in the death of hundreds of patients. If you're after something lighter, then there's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, depending on which services you subscribe to.

Star Wars fans will also be glad to know that new animated series Tales of the Jedi kicked off this week, and Disney Plus isn't making us wait weekly for each episode to drop either. So get comfy, grab the remote, and embark on a binge...

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Guillermo del Toro's new horror anthology is a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror – from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque. Though the episodes are introduced by Del Toro, each one features a different tale from a different director handpicked by the filmmaker himself.

The Good Nurse – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, The Good Nurse tells the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a nurse and prolific serial killer. Cullen was implicated in the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Jessica Chastain plays a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family's safety to help the police catch him.

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Netflix's latest war drama is one of the biggest budget movies to come out of Germany. Based on the 1929 classic novel about World War I by former German infantryman Erich Maria Remarque, it follows teenagers Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army. Initially passionately patriotic, their preconceptions about what’s right and wrong quickly crumble away as they witness the horrors of life on the front. This is the first time the novel has been adapted by a German filmmaker – Edward Berger.

Wendell & Wild – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Co-written by Nope's Jordan Peele and directed by Coraline's Henry Selick, Wendell & Wild follows Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross), a guilt-ridden goth, who gets enlisted by the titular demons (voiced by Peele and his frequent collaborator Keegan Michael-Key) to summon them to the Land of the Living. Not about to be fooled by the scheming brothers, Kat asks the devilish duo for something in return – and gets more than she bargained for when she finds herself defending them against their arch-nemesis Sister Helley (Black Panther's Angela Bassett).

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Tales of the Jedi is a new animated anthology series from The Clone Wars' Dave Filoni. The show follows Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, with each character getting three episodes each that tell their stories across their lifetimes. Liam Neeson returns to voice Dooku's Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn, while Ian McDiarmid is back as Palpatine – and another Star Wars creative steps in to voice Yaddle.

The White Lotus season 2 – HBO Max/NOW TV

Available: US/UK

The White Lotus is back, and this time we're at a new luxury hotel with new wealthy guests (apart from Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya – she's back for round two). The new season's ensemble cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Theo James, and this time they're staying in a White Lotus resort in Sicily. Behind the camera, Mike White is back as writer and director. The season premiere releases on HBO Max on Sunday, following on NOW TV in the UK on Monday.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Prime Video

Available: UK

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicolas Cage as… Nic Cage, an actor who is paid to visit the birthday bash of superfan Javi (Pedro Pascal). All is not as it seems, though, when the CIA enlist Cage to help with an investigation into the kidnapping of a politician's daughter. Hijinks ensue. Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ike Barinholtz co-star.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.