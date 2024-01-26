The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

This weekend sees another bumper crop of new movies and shows arriving on streaming, so there's never been a better time to hunker down in front of the TV. First up, Second World War drama Masters of the Air kicks off on Apple TV Plus, featuring Austin Butler swapping Graceland for the cockpit, while new crime series Griselda hits Netflix. Elsewhere, The Farewell director Lulu Wang's new series Expats, starring Nicole Kidman, arrives on Prime Video, a prequel to Jonathan Glazer's Sexy Beast is now streaming on Paramount Plus, and the Queer Eye gang is back for an eighth season on Netflix.

As for movies, US subscribers can now catch Ethan Hunt's latest globe-trotting escapades in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Paramount Plus (although the title did recently change…) and UK viewers can watch Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott-led high school comedy Bottoms on Prime Video.

Masters of the Air

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus' new Second World War drama Masters of the Air follows the 100th Bomb Group, a unit of the US Air Force known for its great losses in battle. A companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are executive producers on the show, and like its predecessors, Masters of the Air features a stacked ensemble cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Raff Law, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, and more. The first two episodes are streaming now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

For more on the series, make sure to tune into the latest episode of Inside Total Film , where we speak to Butler, Turner, Law, Keoghan, and more.

Griselda

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Sofia Vergara stars in new Netflix series Griselda from the creators of Narcos. Based on the life of Griselda Blanco (although the show plays a little fast and loose with the facts), Vergara takes on the role of the Colombian drug lord who became known as the Cocaine Godmother as she builds one of the most powerful cartels in history in '70s and '80s Miami. All six episodes of the crime drama are available to stream now.

Expats

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Expats follows an insular community of wealthy expatriates based in Hong Kong whose lives are all thrown out of kilter by a chance encounter. Nicole Kidman heads up the ensemble cast that also includes Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky is Everywhere), and Sarayu Rao (Never Have I Ever). Based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, the series was created and directed by Lulu Wang, who previously helmed The Farewell (featuring Awkwafina in a career-best performance). The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the rest dropping every Friday.

Sexy Beast

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

New series Sexy Beast serves as a prequel to Jonathan Glazer's movie of the same name – the director's debut feature – first released in 2000. The show follows Gal and Don, the characters played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley in the original film, with James McCardle (Andor) and Emun Elliott (Old) taking over the roles, as they become involved in London's criminal underworld in the '90s. The first three episodes are out now, with the rest of the show released weekly on Thursdays.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Available: US

Watch now: Paramount Plus

The seventh (and penultimate) Mission: Impossible movie sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team come up against a brand new threat – a terrifying weapon that could threaten all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Franchise regulars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson are joined by newcomer Hayley Atwell, who plays a new, morally gray ally for Ethan.

Bottoms

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott star in Bottoms as Josie and PJ, a pair of "ugly, untalented gays": unpopular high school students who are so desperate to impress their cheerleader crushes (Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber) that they fabricate a summer spent in juvie and start an extracurricular fight club. As things get bloodier and their lies get more out of hand, Josie and PJ find their plan is, somehow, working – but for how long?

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Emma Seligman.

Queer Eye season 8

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Fab Five are back – Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Tan France return for an eighth (and final, for Berk) season of improving the lives of people in need of a little TLC. There are six episodes in the latest installment, which are all available to stream now.

