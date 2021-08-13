6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week is coming to an end, so we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. Let's start with your weekend movie night – you can choose between Beckett, a new thriller on Netflix, or sci-fi anime Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time, which is now available to watch outside of Japan on Amazon Prime Video. And if you'd prefer an old favorite over a new release, try Jurassic Park on HBO Max instead.

If you'd rather get stuck into a new TV show, try Modern Love season 2 on Amazon Prime Video with its brand new star-studded cast, or you can catch the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu. And, finally, if The Suicide Squad left you wanting more DC, you're in luck – Titans season 3 is now on HBO Max. For the full lowdown, keep scrolling to see everything new to stream this weekend.

Beckett – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

John David Washington stars in Beckett, a thriller about an American tourist – named Beckett – who becomes the target of a manhunt in Greece after a terrible accident. On the run from the authorities and desperate to reach the US embassy to prove his innocence, Beckett ends up entangled in a web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander, Vicky Krieps, and Boyd Holbrook also star.

Modern Love season 2 – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love is based on the New York Times column of the same name and the anthology series recounts different love stories that take place in the Big Apple. Season 1 had a star-studded cast and season 2 is no different – look out for famous faces like Kit Harington, Dominique Fishback, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin, and Jack Reynor. With eight half-hour episodes, it's the perfect binge-watch.

Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Toho)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

New sci-fi anime Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is the final movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion series and it's now been released internationally. Set in a post-apocalyptic vision of the future, the only thing standing in the way of total devastation is the Evangelion, which are piloted by a few human survivors. Nine years in the making, it looks like the series will go out with a bang.

Titans season 3 – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

The third installment of the DC show sees the titans travel to Gotham City and encounter a whole host of new faces, including Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), Starfire's sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), and the Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser). Season 3 will also see the transformation of Curran Walters' Jason Todd from Robin into Red Hood, and we'll see more of Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing in action after his transformation in the season 2 finale.

Jurassic Park – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

While we wait for Jurassic World 3 to hit the big screen next year, why not take it back to where it all started with Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie introduces us to the doomed theme park full of dinosaurs and features a stellar cast, including Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Richard Attenborough. The movie's two sequels are also on HBO Max if you fancy a movie marathon.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere – Hulu

(Image credit: NBC)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back for one final season, and season 8 sees the gang dealing with real-life issues from COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter protests. The season premiere sees Jake (Andy Samberg) try to convince Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to return to the 99th precinct after her decision to resign and become a private investigator, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) returns from maternity leave. New episodes will air every Thursday.