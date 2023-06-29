Invincible and Walking Dead get new board games inspired by Hellboy (well, sort of)

New Walking Dead and Invincible board games are on the way just in time for the latter show's second season, but both have an unexpected inspiration - Hellboy.

Well, sort of. Developed by Mantic (which is responsible for the Warhammer-esque Kings of War), these board games are being produced as part of Invincible and The Walking Dead's 20th anniversary. However, rather than using an entirely new system, they'll resurrect one from Mantic's own Hellboy: The Dice Game due to its "small, fast, competitive" nature. Being affordable and good for travel also seems at the top of the agenda, with Mantic Games CEO Ronnie Renton noting in the official press release that "they are designed to be great value, brilliant fun, and perfect for taking your favourite worlds and adventures on the go."

Both will be arriving in Q4 2023 so we'll have to wait and see how they rank compared to the best board games, but you should be available to play them at San Diego Comic-Con (between July 20 - 23) and Gen Con (August 3 - 6). You can also get a sneak-peek by trying the Hellboy dice game, which is available for $23 at Amazon.

You can find out more about these games below.

The Walking Dead: The Dice Game

(Image credit: Mantic)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Likely to be $20 / £20, based on Hellboy: The Dice Game Players 2 - 4 (based on Hellboy: The Dice Game) Lasts 10+ mins Ages TBC

Rather than being based on the TV series, this game is an adaptation of the comic books that inspired it all. Here, "Rick Grimes is recruiting for an open spot in his group of hardy survivors and you are determined to prove your worth." You've got to go on a dangerous supply run in a walker-infested zone to do so, and whoever builds up the biggest stash is the winner.

Invincible: The Dice Game

(Image credit: Mantic)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Likely to be $20 / £20, based on Hellboy: The Dice Game Players 2 - 4 (based on Hellboy: The Dice Game) Lasts 10+ mins Ages TBC

Much like The Walking Dead equivalent, this dice game casts players as a hopeful newcomer trying to earn their spot in the Guardians of the Globe superhero group. Rather than gathering supplies, Invincible has you battling villains in an attempt to impress the Guardians "without losing the respect of their peers."

