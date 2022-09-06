New God of War Ragnarok footage shows off dwarven cities and puzzles in Svartalfheim

A new snippet of God of War Ragnarok footage walks us through the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim and introduces some new environmental puzzles.

Game Informer (opens in new tab) shared the brief walkthrough earlier today. Svartalfheim is one of the nine realms that Kratos and Atreus will explore in the upcoming sequel, and it's dramatically different from the realms we explored in the original game. It looks like a cozy, industrial, and appropriately dwarf-sized city at first blush, and it's every bit as detailed as you'd expect a first-party, new-gen big-wig to be.

This video shows off some of the puzzle mechanics in Svartalfheim and how Kratos can use his new abilities to engage with them. The geysers around the realm can be frozen with the Leviathan Axe to form a makeshift platform, for instance, while Kratos' Chaos Blades can dismantle some dwarven machinery (which is curiously marked by red elements that read like color-coding).

"We wanted to evolve the gameplay in the level spaces – more variety and verticality," lead level designer James Riding told Game Informer. "In Svartalfheim, you’ve got a lot of places that you go to all within one realm. It’s so much content."

The original God of War (the 2018 reboot, that is) focused on six of the nine realms of Norse mythology: Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim, Jotunheim, Muspelheim, and Niflheim. We'll visit revamped versions of these realms in Ragnarok, and we'll also finally get access to Svartalfheim alongside Vanaheim and Asgard. If all these syllables are going over your head, check out this official God of War story recap for the short version.