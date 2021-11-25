New Dying Light 2 gameplay debuts next week

15 minutes of brand new Dying Light 2 gameplay will premiere from developer Techland next week.

Earlier today, Techland announced that a brand new extended gameplay look at Dying Light 2 would be arriving on December 2. The brand new gameplay premiere, which is going to be hosted by protagonist Aiden's voice actor Jonah Scott, will debut at approximately 12:00 PT/15:00 ET/ 20:00 GMT.

Over on Techland's YouTube channel, you can already catch a sneak peek of the upcoming gameplay offerings. It appears this latest episode of Dying Light 2 deep dives is going to focus primarily on the story of the zombie sequel, as well as all the new sorts of terrifying monsters that protagonist Aiden is going to be facing off against in the new ruined world.

So far, we've seen four extended episodes of Dying Light 2 gameplay from Techland over the past few months. If you're at all curious about the sequel, head over to Techland's YouTube channel to check out the previous few episodes, where the developer takes the audience deep inside the inner workings of the sequel, offering a look at combat, parkour action, and much more.

Dying Light 2 arrives next year on February 4, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. After originally being delayed out of launching next month in December, it would appear Techland has plenty more news lined up for us between now and the delayed release date early next year.

For more on Techland's sequel, you can head over to our Dying Light 2 hands-on preview for when we got to mess around with the open-world horror sequel just a month ago.