New Doctor Who spin-off show announced featuring returning doctors/companions

A new Doctor Who spin-off show titled Tales of the TARDIS is ready for launch.

The show, which is set to premiere November 1 on BBC iPlayer, is a brand new six-part series that will reunite beloved classic doctors and their companions, as they board a very special TARDIS and embark on a nostalgic journey through space and time.

The duos include Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

Per the official synopsis, these Doctor Who legends step back into character and take a timey-wimey spin down memory lane. The duos will reflect on their adventures and discover something new, leaving fans with a brand new insight into the story of each timeless pair.

The series is the first official new piece of content to be part of the newly formed Whoniverse, which is now the official name and dedicated home for all shows within the Doctor Who universe. The Whoniverse will live exclusively on BBC iPlayer.

"The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status", said showrunner Russell T Davies. "And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!"

November 1 also marks the unveiling of the entire 800-plus episode catalog on iPlayer, which includes everything from spin-offs like Sarah Jane Adventures to the behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential.

