New Disney Plus movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

Disney Plus is constantly adding more content to its platform, ensuring that there's always something on there for everyone to watch. Across the month of April, the streaming service plans on catering to all kinds of subscribers as it continues to roll out Marvel series Moon Knight, new documentary Sketchbook, and premieres Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

US viewers will see the arrival of Boston Red Sox documentary Four Days in October, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and the first few episodes of Raven's Home. Elsewhere, if you're based in the UK and into reality TV, then you should look out for The Kardashians, Kim and co.'s new series. If fiction is more your thing, though, then mark your calendars for the release of Dollface season 2, the Hulu sitcom starring WandaVision's Kat Dennings, or the addition of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' action Speed.

Below, we've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in April 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales – April 13

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ice Age: Scrat Tales, an animated short film series based on the popular Ice Age franchise, centers on the titular saber-toothed squirrel as he tries to quell his all-consuming nut obsession when he becomes a father. There's just one big problem, though; the youngster is even more skittish than he is. Directed by Donnie Long, the six-parter features the voices of Chris Wedge as Scrat, and Karl Wahlgren as Baby Scrat.

Dollface season 2 – April 27

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available on Disney Plus UK/Hulu US

In Dollface, WandaVision star Kat Dennings plays Jules Wiley, a newly single woman who finds herself reconnecting with the friends she drifted away from while she was dating her former longtime boyfriend. The comedy's season 1 finale saw Jeremy (Connor Hines), the ex, ask Jules to get back together with him; an offer she rejected. So season 2, which was released on Hulu in the US in February, tracks the fallout of that decision. Matthew Gray Gubler, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell also star.

Disneynature's Polar Bear – April 22

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

In honor of Earth Day, Disney Plus is set to upload a whole bunch of nature documentaries in April, including Explorer: The Last Tepui, America's Greatest Animals, and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. Among them is Arctic-based new film Polar Bear, which "follows the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today." The Adam Project's Catherine Keener narrates, while Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson direct.

Everything new on Disney Plus US in April 2022

New on Disney Plus: April 1

Better Nate Than Ever

Herbie: Fully Loaded

New on Disney Plus: April 6

Moon Knight, episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 8

Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1, 4 episodes

Ghost and Molly McGee season 1, 5 episodes

New on Disney Plus: April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days in October

Fernando Nation

New on Disney Plus: April 13

Moon Knight, episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 9

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Raven’s Home season 5 - 5 episodes

New on Disney Plus: April 20

Moon Knight, episode 4

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 10

New on Disney Plus: April 22

Disneynature's Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

New on Disney Plus: April 27

Moon Knight season 1, episode 5

Sketchbook

Everything new on Disney Plus UK in April 2022

New on Disney Plus: April 1

Better Nate Than Ever

Walk the Prank season 1

The Reason I Jump

Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

Amélie

David Brent: Life On The Road

The Sweeney

Welcome to the Punch

Operation Orangutan

Wild Portugal

New on Disney Plus: April 4

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 15

New on Disney Plus: April 6

Moon Knight, episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, episode 8

The Ghost and Molly Mcgee season 1, episodes 11-16

Life Bites seasons 1 - 7

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Wild Australia

Africa's Deadliest seasons 5 and 6

Lion Kingdom season 1

Plastiki: 12000 Bottle Boat

Single Drunk Female

Terapia Alternativa (aka Sesiones)

NCIS seasons 1 - 18

NCIS season 19, episodes 1, 2, and 3

Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 9

The Resident season 5, episode 12

The Great North season 2, episode 7

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Harrow season 3

Queens, episode 12

Our Kind Of People, episode 8

Sex Appeal

A Monster Calls

Another Year

Miss You Already

Suite Francaise

I, Robot

Headhunters

Wild Ways of the Vikings

Like Mike

New on Disney Plus: April 11

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 16

New on Disney Plus: April 13

Moon Knight, episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, episode 9

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Queens, episode 13

Our Kind of People, episode 9

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4, episodes 21-26

Ghostforce season 1, episodes 1-10

T.O.T.S. season 3, episodes 12-17

Spidey and his Amazing Friends season, episode 18-21

Giggle Wiggle

Ahoy Pirates

Rocco

Stitches

Dino & The Egg

Toto's Kindergarten

Parched

Superstructures Engineering Marvels

Air Crash Investigation season 20

The Ignorant Angels

Antidisturbios

NCIS season 19, episode 4

The Resident season 5, episode 13

The Great North season 2, episode 8

Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 10

Family Guy season 20, episode 10

The Missing seasons 1 and 2

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

The Mick seasons 1 and 2

New on Disney Plus: April 14

The Kardashians episode 1

This Is Us season 6, episode 12

New on Disney Plus: April 15

Drain Alcatraz

Drain the Bermuda Triangle

The Three Musketeers

The Young Victoria

Speed

Speed 2

Le Mans '66

New on Disney Plus: April 18

The Queen Family Singalong

Superstar

New on Disney Plus: April 20

Moon Knight episode 4

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder episode 10

Club Mickey Mouse season 4

Space Chickens in Space season 1

Roll It Back (Shorts) season 1

Hacking the System

Wild Russia

Wild Central America

Wild Hawaii

NCIS season 19, episode 5

The Resident season 5, episode 14

The Great North season 2, episode 9

Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 11

Trust Me seasons 1 and 2

Family Guy season 20, episode 11

Mrs. America

Our Kind Of People episode 10

New on Disney Plus: April 21

The Kardashians episode 2

Captive Audience

New on Disney Plus: April 22

Disneynature's Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Okavango: River of Dreams

Wild Lapland

Mr Popper's Penguins

America's Greatest Animals

New on Disney Plus: April 27

Moon Knight episode 5

Sketchbook

Big City Greens season 3, episodes 1-5

Dino Ranch season 1, episodes 23-26

Mere et Fille seasons 1 and 2

Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur

Wild Colombia

India's Lost Worlds

Port Protection Alaska season 2

Wicked Tuna: North vs South season 7

Extreme Rescues

Dollface season 2

NCIS season 19, episode 6

The Resident season 5, episode 15

The Great North season 2, episode 10

Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 12

Family Guy season 20, episode 12

The Passage

Our Kind Of People episode 11

New on Disney Plus: April 28

The Kardashians episode 3

This Is Us season 6, episode 14

New on Disney Plus: April 29

Mere et Fille: California Dream

Back to the Titanic

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Rise of the Planet of Apes

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Battle for the Planet of the Apes

Nothing you fancy watching on the list? Then be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus right now.