New Disney Plus movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

Disney Plus is constantly adding more content to its platform, ensuring that there's always something on there for everyone to watch. Across the month of April, the streaming service plans on catering to all kinds of subscribers as it continues to roll out Marvel series Moon Knight, new documentary Sketchbook, and premieres Ice Age: Scrat Tales.
US viewers will see the arrival of Boston Red Sox documentary Four Days in October, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and the first few episodes of Raven's Home. Elsewhere, if you're based in the UK and into reality TV, then you should look out for The Kardashians, Kim and co.'s new series. If fiction is more your thing, though, then mark your calendars for the release of Dollface season 2, the Hulu sitcom starring WandaVision's Kat Dennings, or the addition of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' action Speed.
Below, we've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in April 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about.
Ice Age: Scrat Tales – April 13
Ice Age: Scrat Tales, an animated short film series based on the popular Ice Age franchise, centers on the titular saber-toothed squirrel as he tries to quell his all-consuming nut obsession when he becomes a father. There's just one big problem, though; the youngster is even more skittish than he is. Directed by Donnie Long, the six-parter features the voices of Chris Wedge as Scrat, and Karl Wahlgren as Baby Scrat.
Dollface season 2 – April 27
Available on Disney Plus UK/Hulu US
In Dollface, WandaVision star Kat Dennings plays Jules Wiley, a newly single woman who finds herself reconnecting with the friends she drifted away from while she was dating her former longtime boyfriend. The comedy's season 1 finale saw Jeremy (Connor Hines), the ex, ask Jules to get back together with him; an offer she rejected. So season 2, which was released on Hulu in the US in February, tracks the fallout of that decision. Matthew Gray Gubler, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell also star.
Disneynature's Polar Bear – April 22
In honor of Earth Day, Disney Plus is set to upload a whole bunch of nature documentaries in April, including Explorer: The Last Tepui, America's Greatest Animals, and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. Among them is Arctic-based new film Polar Bear, which "follows the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today." The Adam Project's Catherine Keener narrates, while Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson direct.
Everything new on Disney Plus US in April 2022
New on Disney Plus: April 1
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
New on Disney Plus: April 6
- Moon Knight, episode 2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 8
- Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1, 4 episodes
- Ghost and Molly McGee season 1, 5 episodes
New on Disney Plus: April 8
- Chasing Mavericks
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Silly Little Game
- Four Days in October
- Fernando Nation
New on Disney Plus: April 13
- Moon Knight, episode 3
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 9
- Ice Age: Scrat Tales
- Raven’s Home season 5 - 5 episodes
New on Disney Plus: April 20
- Moon Knight, episode 4
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, episode 10
New on Disney Plus: April 22
- Disneynature's Polar Bear
- Bear Witness
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
New on Disney Plus: April 27
- Moon Knight season 1, episode 5
- Sketchbook
Everything new on Disney Plus UK in April 2022
New on Disney Plus: April 1
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Walk the Prank season 1
- The Reason I Jump
- Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
- Amélie
- David Brent: Life On The Road
- The Sweeney
- Welcome to the Punch
- Operation Orangutan
- Wild Portugal
New on Disney Plus: April 4
- The Walking Dead season 11, episode 15
New on Disney Plus: April 6
- Moon Knight, episode 2
- The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, episode 8
- The Ghost and Molly Mcgee season 1, episodes 11-16
- Life Bites seasons 1 - 7
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Wild Australia
- Africa's Deadliest seasons 5 and 6
- Lion Kingdom season 1
- Plastiki: 12000 Bottle Boat
- Single Drunk Female
- Terapia Alternativa (aka Sesiones)
- NCIS seasons 1 - 18
- NCIS season 19, episodes 1, 2, and 3
- Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 9
- The Resident season 5, episode 12
- The Great North season 2, episode 7
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Harrow season 3
- Queens, episode 12
- Our Kind Of People, episode 8
- Sex Appeal
- A Monster Calls
- Another Year
- Miss You Already
- Suite Francaise
- I, Robot
- Headhunters
- Wild Ways of the Vikings
- Like Mike
New on Disney Plus: April 11
- The Walking Dead season 11, episode 16
New on Disney Plus: April 13
- Moon Knight, episode 3
- The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, episode 9
- Ice Age: Scrat Tales
- Queens, episode 13
- Our Kind of People, episode 9
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4, episodes 21-26
- Ghostforce season 1, episodes 1-10
- T.O.T.S. season 3, episodes 12-17
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends season, episode 18-21
- Giggle Wiggle
- Ahoy Pirates
- Rocco
- Stitches
- Dino & The Egg
- Toto's Kindergarten
- Parched
- Superstructures Engineering Marvels
- Air Crash Investigation season 20
- The Ignorant Angels
- Antidisturbios
- NCIS season 19, episode 4
- The Resident season 5, episode 13
- The Great North season 2, episode 8
- Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 10
- Family Guy season 20, episode 10
- The Missing seasons 1 and 2
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- The Mick seasons 1 and 2
New on Disney Plus: April 14
- The Kardashians episode 1
- This Is Us season 6, episode 12
New on Disney Plus: April 15
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain the Bermuda Triangle
- The Three Musketeers
- The Young Victoria
- Speed
- Speed 2
- Le Mans '66
New on Disney Plus: April 18
- The Queen Family Singalong
- Superstar
New on Disney Plus: April 20
- Moon Knight episode 4
- The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder episode 10
- Club Mickey Mouse season 4
- Space Chickens in Space season 1
- Roll It Back (Shorts) season 1
- Hacking the System
- Wild Russia
- Wild Central America
- Wild Hawaii
- NCIS season 19, episode 5
- The Resident season 5, episode 14
- The Great North season 2, episode 9
- Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 11
- Trust Me seasons 1 and 2
- Family Guy season 20, episode 11
- Mrs. America
- Our Kind Of People episode 10
New on Disney Plus: April 21
- The Kardashians episode 2
- Captive Audience
New on Disney Plus: April 22
- Disneynature's Polar Bear
- Bear Witness
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
- Okavango: River of Dreams
- Wild Lapland
- Mr Popper's Penguins
- America's Greatest Animals
New on Disney Plus: April 27
- Moon Knight episode 5
- Sketchbook
- Big City Greens season 3, episodes 1-5
- Dino Ranch season 1, episodes 23-26
- Mere et Fille seasons 1 and 2
- Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur
- Wild Colombia
- India's Lost Worlds
- Port Protection Alaska season 2
- Wicked Tuna: North vs South season 7
- Extreme Rescues
- Dollface season 2
- NCIS season 19, episode 6
- The Resident season 5, episode 15
- The Great North season 2, episode 10
- Bob's Burgers season 12, episode 12
- Family Guy season 20, episode 12
- The Passage
- Our Kind Of People episode 11
New on Disney Plus: April 28
- The Kardashians episode 3
- This Is Us season 6, episode 14
New on Disney Plus: April 29
- Mere et Fille: California Dream
- Back to the Titanic
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Rise of the Planet of Apes
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes
